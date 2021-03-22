Royal FamilyKatharine McPheeKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

15 Healthy and Satisfying Snacks for Spring

Enjoy the new season with healthy and delicious snacks from Mush, Siete, Lesser Evil and 12 other brands we love.

By Tierney Bricker Mar 22, 2021 2:46 PM
E-Comm: Healthy Spring SnacksE! Illustration

Happy spring, may this season bring you lots of sunshine, quality time with family and friends and a bunch of delicious snacks.

And while we, unfortunately, can't control the weather, we can help you when it comes to stocking your pantry with healthy treats. Whether you're craving something savory—like chips and guac—or need to satisfy your sweet tooth with a serious dose of chocolate, we've got you covered.

Don't worry keto-loving friends, we've also included tasty options for you, as well as picks compatible with every eating lifestyle from brands like Siete, Lesser Evil, Mush and more. 

21 Stars Reveal Their Go-To Snack

So the next time you have a snack attack, be prepared with one of our 15 picks...

Hu Kitchen Grain-Free Cookies (4 Bags)

We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you the news that we literally inhaled all of these cookies from Hu Kitchen, one of our go-to brands for the best chocolate without any sneaky additives or sugars. Crumble them atop your ice cream, dip them in peanut butter or just eat the whole bag in one sitting and look for the crumbs on your shirt after because you won't want to waste one morsel.

$20.00
Hu Kitchen

Mush Overnight Oats (6-Pack)

We've long gushed about Mush, a Shark Tank-backed company that is a constant in our fridges thanks its BDE: Big Dairy-Free Energy. With minimal ingredients but maximum flavor, Mush is a breakfast and snack game-changer. The dark chocolate option definitely works as a dessert, too, so don't limit yourself.

$39.99
Mush

Poppi

Pour a can of Poppi's refreshing watermelon flavor in a wine glass to enhance any meal. This prebiotic soda will make your gut just as happy as your taste buds.

$29.88
Amazon

Siete Grain-Free Kettle-Cooked Chips (Pack of 6)

As if blessing us with the best tortilla chips, taco shells, burrito wraps, hot sauces and other staples for our Mexican-American food cravings wasn't enough, this family-owned Texas company now offers kettle cooked chips in four flavors, including sea salt and vinegar, an underrated gem.

$33.00
Amazon

JOJO's Chocolate Bark (4 Pack)

POV: You, about to go to bed before you're hit with a massive craving for something sweet. Enter: These delightful little bars that are also perfect for any on-the-go moment.

$25.99
Amazon

Smart Sweets Candy

There are two kinds of people in the world. Those who prefer chocolate-based candy and those who love a gummy moment. Smart Sweets is the go-to for the latter, minus all of the sneaky sugars that will give your dentist a toothache.

$3.79
$2.99
Thrive Market

Lily's Baking Chips

And the bakers gonna bake, bake, bake with Lily's chocolate chips, sweetened with Stevia, a must-have in any pantry, especially if you are looking to keep your desserts paleo-friendly. Have we occasionally just poured a handful in a tub of peanut butter and eaten it straight from the jar? We never said we were role models, but if the spoon fits…

$7.85
5.99
Thrive Market

Fix & Fogg Everything Butter

Prepare to douse all of your food in this peanut butter, which is packed with every good seed in the game: Chia, hemp, pumpkin, sesame, sunflower and flax. It's over-the-top, it's extra and it's something we now can't live without. Sorry other peanut butters, it's not us, it's you.

$8.99
$7.99
Thrive Market

Lesser Evil Veggie Sticks (6 Pack)

We dare you not to finish an entire bag of the Himalayan pink sea salt veggie sticks in one sitting. And we double-dog-dare you not to do the same with the ranch variety. OK fine, you can pick truth instead because we also can't resist these perfectly seasoned vegetable-packed crisps. Pro-tip: Dunk ‘em in your favorite dip for an unexpected alternative to your usual vessel of choice. Ranch in ranch? Life's too short not to try it.

$21.27
Amazon

Birch Benders Keto Baking Mix and Frosting Bundle

Keto friends, you can now have your cake and eat it too, thanks to Birch Benders' new line of decadent and grain-free mixes and frostings. The chocolate one is especially sinful, you know, minus the sin.

$14.99
Amazon

Enlightened Sugar Cones

Rejoice, Enlightened fans whose entire freezers are just packed with their low-calorie delights. Now, instead of just eating the whole pint out of the carton, you can put all of it into their new sugar cones, which are only 30 calories and have zero grams of sugar.

$4.99
Amazon

Banza Plant-Based Mac (6 Pack)

Who says mac and cheese can't be delicious if it's vegan? Certainly not Banza as this little box of joy packs creamy deliciousness and chickpea-based pasta that'll deliver all your comfort food needs.

$22.49
Amazon

Eating Evolved Oatmeal Cookie Dough Bar (8 Pack)

One or two squares of this bad boy a day will keep the doctor away. No, we're pretty sure that is the saying, thank you very much.

37.00
Amazon

Primal Kitchen Dressings (3 Pack)

Ranch lovers, prepare to fall in love with Primal Kitchen's take on the classic dressing, which is made with avocado and is Whole 30-approved. We've also been known to get down with their thousand island flavor. But that's just one of the brand's many popular products, which include condiments like ketchup and mustard, sauces and frozen bowls and skillets with no bulls--t ingredients. Consider it the "PK" lifestyle.

$21.98
Amazon

Three Wishes Cereal (6 Pack)

Remember when you were little and you would wake up at, like, 11 a.m. every morning during the summer to pour yourself a bowl (or three) of cereal packed with sugar while watching reruns of Dawson's Creek on TBS, spilling leftover milk on your PJs as you drank it from the bowl. Life was good. But it can be even better now as an adult, thanks to Three Wishes, which just launched its new fruity flavor.

$39.99
Three Wishes

Need more healthy food ideas? Check out these sweet and salty keto options.

