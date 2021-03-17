Kendall and Kylie Jenner Got Drunk Doing Their Makeup—And, Yes! There Were Tears

Ready, set, glam!
Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner just flaunted their makeup skills and spilled some tea-quila along the way. In a new YouTube video on the 23-year-old star's channel, the sister duo filmed a "drunk get ready with me."
And like true Kardashian-Jenners, Kendall and Kylie's video was entertainment gold. Before getting dolled up, they both took several shots of tequila from the 25-year-old model's new liquor brand, 818.
"Are we really doing this?" the Kylie Cosmetics founder excitedly yells, later telling her sister, "I think we should take two shots for good luck before we go in there. Cheers! Thank you for coming."
Drinks aside, Kylie explained she wanted for her and Kendall to show "a day-to-night look" since they both already had makeup on. While Kylie decided to rock her signature glam, Kendall admitted she was going to get out of her comfort zone for this video.
"I feel like I could try and do a wing," she told her younger sister. "I'm just really courageous right now because I have my liquid courage."
Ultimately, Kendall made her eyes pop with a plum-colored shadow that she smoked out. She also contoured her face and swiped on a nude lip. As for Kylie? She brought the drama with a shimmery shadow that she paired with a pretty rose-colored blush and mauvy lip.
But by the end of the video, they both took their makeup to new heights, with Kylie donning a bright blue lipstick and Kendall rocking a purple one.
At one point, the famous siblings got a shout-out from their mom, Kris Jenner, who loved their looks.
"Oh, you guys look so cute," she said on a video call. "I love you guys...Bye, have fun!"
While the dynamic duo both shared a few fun moments together, they also had a heart-to-heart conversation that left Kylie in tears.
"I don't know if I've told this story before," Kendall began. "When I would do my makeup for school, I had really bad acne...I remember the summer before ninth-grade was when my acne went crazy and I was like, 'S--t. I'm going into high school and this one guy was really hot and I'm gonna ruin all my chances.'"
"I didn't. We ended up dating," she revealed. "It was the confidence that came from within that probably really turned him on to me."
The model explained that wasn't the purpose of her story and got back on track.
"The point of the story is," Kendall went on. "I would have so much acne and I would try and do my makeup...I knew nothing about makeup at the time. I didn't know how to do my makeup, I'm in ninth-grade. I remember every morning we would show up to school, dad would drop us off...and I'd look at you and be like, 'Can you see my ance?'"
"Kendall, you make me want to cry," Kylie replied, to which Kendall said, "Every day you would say, 'No, you look beautiful.' And I knew you were lying but I appreciated you saying that."
"It always made me sad to hear you talk about it," Kylie shared, wiping away the tears. "It's just when you have your own daughter, you just think about this. I knew it was your biggest insecurity...and it always made me so sad."
Kendall reassured her sister that "everything's OK now."
"Cheers," Kylie later added, "You're my sister forever!"
Click here to watch the full video!