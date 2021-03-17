Why Ken Jeong Thinks Scott Disick Is Grandpa Monster on The Masked Singer

Watch : Kermit the Frog Talks "The Masked Singer" Surprise

Are you keeping up with Ken Jeong's logic?

In this exclusive clip from tonight, March 17's all-new The Masked Singer, the comedian and judge speculates that Grandpa Monster is a member of the extended Kardashian-Jenner family. Specifically, Ken believes the costumed contestant is Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick.

"Maybe this is not an athlete at all?" Ken starts off. "In the clue package, it said he was a trouble making fool. And the first person that came to mind was, naturally, Scott Disick."

While fellow judge Jenny McCarthy is skeptical about this pitch, Ken doubles down on his guess. "Let me finish, Queen," The Hangover star continues. "He said punked. Scott Disick was on an episode of Punk'd."

As for the clue 97, Ken quips that's because Kourtney Kardashian's ex only "dates ladies born after 1997." We think that's a bit of a stretch!

A previous teaser featured Grandpa Monster stating, "You're never too old to slay."