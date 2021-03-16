Why Shep Rose Believes Alex Rodriguez Made Madison LeCroy Sign an NDA

Madison LeCroy's co-star is spilling some tea about her rumored relationship with Alex Rodriguez.
In a new interview with Andy Cohen, Southern Charm star Shep Rose recalled a moment during filming when his co-star admitted to signing a non-disclosure agreement with the former New York Yankees baseball player.
"We had an episode on Capers Island," Shep explained on the Monday, March 15 episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. "She said on camera, there's camera's buzzing around, we're on a boat and she's like, ‘Well, I'm DMing with A-Rod, but we can't talk about that' or 'they can't air this because I signed an NDA' and that's the first I heard of it. And I was like, ‘Oh my god.' My eyes almost popped out of my head."
He continued, "I think from what I understand, he approached her. But, you know, NDA is a weird little document, isn't it? I'm not sure how effective they are."
During the Southern Charm reunion show in January 2021, Craig Conover first accused Madison of sleeping with a married MLB star. The hair stylist adamantly denied the claim but later admitted to exchanging DMs with the athlete. At the same time, she maintained the relationship was strictly virtual.
While no specific athletes were named during the reunion, fellow co-star Danni Baird confirmed on the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast that Madison was in fact Facetiming with A-Rod.
As rumors continued to grow, Madison broke her silence on the relationship by calling Alex an "acquaintance" who she had "innocent" conversations with. "He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me," she told Page Six.
A source close to Alex later told E! News that the athlete "doesn't know her and has never met her." E! News has reached out to Alex's team for comment on the alleged NDA and has not heard back.
Ultimately, all the drama has been brought up once again after multiple reports claimed Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod had called off their engagement and broken up. They have since shared with E! News that they are "working through some things."
When the split rumors surfaced, however, Shep's phone immediately blew up with friends reacting to the news.
"I had literally a hundred people, friends and acquaintances texting me like, ‘Whoa, this is crazy.' And it is crazy," he shared with Andy. "I had mixed emotions about it. On the one hand, hey, our show is on the cover of magazines. On the other Andy, I think I sorta missed the early days. I'm nostalgic about it. The seven of us or how many there was in the beginning when we were, we were just a bunch of random people from Charleston."
