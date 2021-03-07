Bethenny Frankel Slams Meghan Markle Before Oprah Winfrey Interview

Watch : Necessary Realness: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Tell-All

Unlike many celebs, Bethenny Frankel is not Team Meghan Markle.

Social media chatter about the pregnant Duchess of Sussex has intensified in recent weeks ahead of the broadcast of a highly anticipated tell-all CBS interview that Oprah Winfrey had conducted with her and Prince Harry a year after their royal exit. Last week, online debates about Meghan intensified after Buckingham Palace announced an HR investigation into claims that the duchess allegedly bullied royal staffers in the past. On Sunday, March 7, just hours before the Oprah interview is set to air, Bethenny slammed Meghan on Twitter.

After a fan tweeted to the Real Housewives of New York City alum, "Yeah cause the staff were so respectful of [Meghan]," she responded, "Cry me a river...the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals. Thinking face #MARRY."

CBS paid a licensing fee of between $7 and $9 million to air the special, The Wall Street Journal reported. A spokeswoman for Meghan and Harry told the newspaper they are not being compensated for the interview and a rep for Oprah's Harpo Productions told E! News that no payment of any kind was made to the couple, or their foundation, for the interview or for any licensing fees.