Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have Fun in the Sun During Their Family Beach Day in Hawaii

Life's a beach!
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are soaking up the sun and catching some waves during their Hawaiian getaway. According to Page Six, the longtime couple has been vacationing on the island since last month with their 6-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove.
And it looks like the family is living in paradise because they were photographed enjoying a fun beach day on Wednesday, March 3.
The 36-year-old singer could be seen splashing around and taking a dip in the ocean. At one point, Katy's arms were thrown up in the air as the waves snuck up behind her—she had the biggest smile on her face.
As for The Lord of the Rings star? He appeared to be having just as much fun as his fiancée, as he was spotted doing stretches and jogging around in the sand. The duo was also seen holding their baby girl during their outing.
For their beach day, the couple kept things low-key.
The pop star rocked a vibrant fuchsia one-piece bathing suit that she donned last July when she was almost nine months pregnant. The 44-year-old actor kept his attire simple and dressed in black swimming shorts.
Katy and Orlando's little one looked just as fashionable as her mom with her bright pink sun hat and colorful swimsuit.
Just last week, the Carnival Row actor revealed the adorable ways he's trying to get his daughter to say "Dad" before "Mom." Orlando admitted that one idea came to mind after he noticed Katy would sing to their daughter when she was still pregnant.
"I'm constantly talking to it, chanting, singing to it," he told Graham Norton on Feb. 26. "Now I sing anything that has 'Daddy' in it. I'm like just because I want her to say 'Dad' before she says anything else."
He shared an example of his made-up tunes, singing, "I'm like, 'Daddy loves his Daisy Dove.'"
Of course, Orlando noted that Katy has the upper hand in the music department. "She's like,'" he added of his fiancée, "'Yeah, Mom's gonna be much better at this than you.'"
Earlier this year, Katy opened up about her motherhood experience during an Instagram Live.
"She changed my life and still continues to change my life," the "Harleys In Hawaii" singer shared on Jan. 28, adding that she's learned to slow down with work to prioritize her baby girl. "I think that you realize that when you become a mother... you just have to focus on being a mom. And it's not because you don't love other people, it's not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom."
"In a way," she continued, "it's really encouraged me to be even more present and to value every day. And all we have is this moment. That's what's promised is this moment and nothing else."
"So a lot of stuff falls away when you become a mom and it is the best job in the world," she gushed. "I highly recommend it when you're ready."