Mandy Moore Believes This Heartwarming News Helped Induce Labor

Watch : Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 1!

This is just doggone great news.

Just before Mandy Moore went into labor she and husband Taylor Goldsmith learned that their pup Jackson was doing much better following emergency surgery for a mass in his abdomen.

It was exactly what the This Is Us star needed to hear before welcoming son August Harrison Goldsmith, a.k.a. Gus. "In the flutter of all things Gus, I'd be remiss to mention that this guy got a clean bill of health," she captioned a picture of Jackson March 3. "His tumor was benign. Cancer-free. We found out about 3 hours before I went in to labor and I know my relief was what set things in motion."

"So much gratitude these days," she added. "We love you so much, Jackson!!!"

On Feb. 23, the couple took to social media to announce Gus' arrival. "Gus is here," the new mom wrote. "Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."