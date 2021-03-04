RE-WATCH GOLDEN GLOBESSerena WilliamsHilaria BaldwinKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Mandy Moore Believes This Heartwarming News Helped Induce Labor

Following the birth of her son August on Feb. 23, Mandy Moore shared how her dog Jackson assisted her in the labor of the newborn. Keep scrolling for the touching story.

This is just doggone great news.

Just before Mandy Moore went into labor she and husband Taylor Goldsmith learned that their pup Jackson was doing much better following emergency surgery for a mass in his abdomen.

It was exactly what the This Is Us star needed to hear before welcoming son August Harrison Goldsmith, a.k.a. Gus.  "In the flutter of all things Gus, I'd be remiss to mention that this guy got a clean bill of health," she captioned a picture of Jackson March 3. "His tumor was benign. Cancer-free. We found out about 3 hours before I went in to labor and I know my relief was what set things in motion."

"So much gratitude these days," she added. "We love you so much, Jackson!!!"

On Feb. 23, the couple took to social media to announce Gus' arrival. "Gus is here," the new mom wrote. "Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."

Throughout her pregnancy, Moore was candid about her health struggles. "I couldn't eat I lost a bunch of weight," she shared in Nov. 2020. "I just, like, I just stayed in bed all day." In early February, she revealed that her "platelets have dropped exponentially during pregnancy" which ultimately led to her changing their birth plan.

However, the extreme nausea and other ailments were all worth it because now they have Gus. As for the inspiration behind his name? "It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy (it's also Taylor's birth month) and we always loved the name..." she wrote on Instagram on Feb. 24. "So it was settled very early on in our book."

