Kourtney Kardashian Is "Really Happy" Dating Travis Barker

Watch : See Kourtney Kardashian's Handwritten Love Letter to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship continues heating up, due in part to all the small things he does for her.

A source close to the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians mainstay tells E! News exclusively that Kourtney is glad she's given their romance a chance, as the 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer is proving to be quite the caring partner.

"He's always wanted to date her, but she would brush it off, and they continued to just have a friendship," the insider shares. "Their relationship is going strong, and Travis has been treating her like a queen. He wants to do everything with her and is so excited about the relationship. It's going really well and Travis' kids love Kourtney."

The source adds, "She's really happy and is having a lot of fun. They are planning a few more getaways together in the next coming months. Kourt is also helping Travis on his wellness line, and he loves hearing her input on the project."