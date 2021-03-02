2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

Re-watch the show on CTV
Golden GlobesMeghan & HarryTiger WoodsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian Is "Really Happy" Dating Travis Barker

A source close to Kourtney Kardashian tells E! News exclusively that the star is "really happy" with new boyfriend Travis Barker. Keep scrolling for more details on their growing romance.

By Ryan Gajewski Mar 02, 2021 3:49 PMTags
ExclusivesTravis BarkerKeeping Up With The KardashiansKourtney KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansCouplesCelebrities
Watch: See Kourtney Kardashian's Handwritten Love Letter to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship continues heating up, due in part to all the small things he does for her.

A source close to the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians mainstay tells E! News exclusively that Kourtney is glad she's given their romance a chance, as the 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer is proving to be quite the caring partner.

"He's always wanted to date her, but she would brush it off, and they continued to just have a friendship," the insider shares. "Their relationship is going strong, and Travis has been treating her like a queen. He wants to do everything with her and is so excited about the relationship. It's going really well and Travis' kids love Kourtney."

The source adds, "She's really happy and is having a lot of fun. They are planning a few more getaways together in the next coming months. Kourt is also helping Travis on his wellness line, and he loves hearing her input on the project."

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Playful on Date Night

Meanwhile, a source connected to Travis' side emphasizes that the romance is the result of the strong platonic foundation the pair had built over the years.

Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images/Michael Kovac/LACMA

"Kourtney and Travis have both had a mutual respect for each other for years that has led to this," the individual explains.

The two stars have slowly been sharing more of each other on their social media channels since they began dating in December.

After making things Instagram official on Feb. 16 with a pic of their intertwined hands, Kourtney posted photos on Saturday, Feb. 27 of herself apparently supporting Travis at his music studio. The rocker also posted these pics to his Instagram Story.

Trending Stories

1

Alec Baldwin Slams Comments on Hilaria's Baby Post: "Shut the F--k Up"

2

iCarly's Jennette McCurdy Confirms She's Done With Acting

3

Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Name of Her & Alec Baldwin's Newborn Baby Girl

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Final Season March 18th, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Alec Baldwin Slams Comments on Hilaria's Baby Post: "Shut the F--k Up"

2

Bachelor Nation Weigh In on Taylor Nolan's Past Controversial Tweets

3

Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Name of Her & Alec Baldwin's Newborn Baby Girl

4

Joe Alwyn & More Support Taylor Swift Amid Ginny & Georgia Joke

5

Isla Fisher's Reactions to Sacha Baron Cohen's Big Wins Deserve Awards

Latest News

Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Name of Her & Alec Baldwin's Newborn Baby Girl

8 Slouchy Pants That Will Help You Break Up with Your Skinny Jeans

Watch Minari's Alan Kim Adorably React to Golden Globes Win

Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian Is "Really Happy" Dating Travis Barker

See the Stars of Aquamarine, Then & Now

Exclusive

Serena Williams and Her Daughter Ace Their First-Ever Fashion Campaign

Irina Shayk Makes Rare Comment About Co-Parenting With Bradley Cooper