Bachelor Executive Producers Condemn “Completely Inexcusable” Online Harassment of Rachel Lindsay

Watch : Would Rachel Lindsay Consider Being Next "Bachelor" Host?

The executive producers of The Bachelor are backing Rachel Lindsay.

The producers issued a joint statement on Twitter on Monday, March 1, to defend The Bachelorette star from online bullying that "has been rooted in racism," following the recent Bachelor Nation controversy involving Rachael Kirkconnell and Chris Harrison.

The statement read, "As Executive Producers of The Bachelor Franchise we would like to make it perfectly clear that any harassment directed towards Rachel Lindsay in the aftermath of her interview with Chris Harrison is completely inexcusable."

It continued, "Rachel has received an unimaginable amount of hate and has been subjected to severe online bullying, which, more often than not, has been rooted in racism. That is totally unacceptable."

The unnamed executive producers added, "Rachel has been an incredible advocate for our cast, and we are grateful that she has worked tirelessly toward racial equity and inclusion."

On Friday, Feb. 26, Lindsay deleted her Instagram account after receiving hateful messages from viewers.