Bachelor Nation Stars Stand By Rachel Lindsay After She Deletes Instagram Due to Harassment

Bachelor Nation stars are showing their support for Rachel Lindsay.
On Friday, Feb. 27, The Bachelorette alum deactivated her Instagram account after being bombarded with "hateful" comments amid the ABC franchise's controversy. Rachel's Higher Learning podcast co-host Van Lathan explained in more detail why she decided to get off the social media platform.
"She did it because that's how much hate she is getting from Bachelor fans, who are spamming her with all kinds of rude, hateful things to say," Van said in a video posted on his Instagram. "Y'all gotta get a f--king life, seriously."
"This harassment is going too far," he captioned his post, while also calling out Chris Harrison directly, writing, "Are you okay with people getting at Rachel to the point she can't even exist on IG. Is anyone from the entire 'Bachelor Nation' going to stand up and condemn this harassment of a Black woman? Yo it's just a f--king TV SHOW, y'all need to relax for real. I love you RACH. F--k these people."
The reality TV personality's Instagram deactivation comes a few weeks following Chris' announcement that he was "stepping aside" from the franchise, which he revealed after he came under fire for his Rachael Kirkconnell comments in an Extra interview with Rachel.
Following the news Rachel had to delete her Instagram, Bachelor Nation stars have rallied around her.
Becca Kufrin: "I've said this privately but I'll say it publicly as well because it's an important issue that needs addressing... To Rachel Lindsay: I love you, I stand by you and I support you in whatever way, shape or form that's needed. We live in a world where online toxicity, racism, racial insensitivity & ignorance, bullying and cruelty have become a norm. This is simply not okay," she continued. "The fact that my friend Rachel had to deactivate her personal Instagram account due to extreme hate and harassment is so incredibly disheartening and deranged. It's a sad reality of the world we live in, and needs to change."
Nick Viall: "It's sad that this even needs to be said, but Chris Harrison is in the position he is in because of what he said, not because of anything Rachel did. If you want to support Chris while he is down, you should be able to do that without showing hate to anyone else. I realize this is obvious to most people reading this, but if you are one of the people who have sent hateful or racist comments to Rachel please take a serious look at what's in your heart. Your priorities are seriously out of whack."
JoJo Fletcher: "Its honestly so sad that I'm even having to type this message, but unfortunately it's not a new topic of concern. If you are following me, and think it's OK to send hateful, vile and harassing comments, please take a moment of deep self reflection and understand what that says about you. Hearing that Rachel Lindsay had to deactivate her account bc of the horrible bullying taking place is awful and unacceptable. We need to come together, and be kinder to one another. Please- if you have ever been on the wrong side of this, do better. Be better."
Bryan Abasolo: "I love you, I appreciate you, I believe in you and I just wanted to let you know how proud of you I am. Keep going and never stop being you and fighting for what's right."
Katie Thurston: "I stand with Rachel Lindsay in everything that she is. I aspire to be as smart as she is. As fierce as she is. As entertaining as she is. As caring as she is. We'd all be lucky to have a Rachel Lindsay in our lives. While many of us do not know her personally, she has allowed us all to follow her. She has invited us into her life. Many have disrespected her. She has now deleted her IG account. I want my stance to be known. I will always be a Rachel Lindsay supporter. And if you are part of the hate she is experiencing, then unfollow me now. In the meantime, if you love and support her as much as I do, visit her website to learn about the various projects this talented woman is part of."
Becca Tilley: "The fact that we are in a place where people feel so comfortable being so hateful that someone's best option is to deactivate their Instagram account is appalling. Rachel Lindsay and other BIPOC have spoken out and against racism, calling for people to be held accountable, and asking for the Bachelor franchise to do better and the response that they receive on a daily basis is just more hate. People are so quick to use their time and energy to perpetuate the hate and fuel the fire instead of simply listening and being open to learning and growing. If you get mad about people being mad about racism, I would start there and ask yourself why."
Mike Johnson: "@therachlindsay we stan you!"
Nicole Lopez-Alvar: "Rachel Lindsay didn't get Chris Harrison fired. He did that. It's unfair how the burden of ABC's inability to create brand with a culture of inclusion, diversity, and nonracial bias has had to fall on her shoulders. I stand with her. Everything needs to change. Let's go, Bachelor."
Ashley Spivey: "Hey Bachelor Nation [waving hand emoji]. If you are white and a former contestant—it's literally on you to now practice that allyship that you've been promising for months. If you see someone attacking @TheRachLindsay or [Taylor Nolan]-put a stop to it. Don't allow those comments on your posts."
Olivia Caridi: "Here's what you can do to support @TheRachLindsay: leave five stars and a supportive comment on her podcasts, Higher Learning & Bachelor Happy Hour. Do it!"
Alexis Waters: "Bro @TheRachLindsay did not get Chris Harrison fired... if you don't like her or her opinions, KEEP FUCKING SCROLLING .... BULLYING SOMEONE IS NOT THE ANSWER."