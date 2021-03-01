Demi Lovato Shares How She "Accidentally" Lost Weight on Her Journey Towards Self-Love

Like her chart-topping tune, Demi Lovato is feeling confident.
The pop star took to Instagram with an inspiring message about body positivity and how's she's reached a place in her life that is "full of peace, serenity, joy and love today."
Demi's secret? She's embracing herself—both on the inside and out.
"Accidentally lost weight. I don't count calories anymore. I don't exercise anymore. I don't restrict or purge...," the 28-year-old star shared on Monday, March 1. "And I especially...don't live my life accordingly to the diet culture [sic]."
"I've actually lost weight," she added. "This is a different experience but I feel full. Not of food but of diving wisdom and cosmic guidance."
The "I Love Me" singer's post certainly resonated with her followers because many praised her in the comments, including Vanessa Hudgens.
"Yessss mama," the Second Act actress replied. Photographer Angelo Kritikos, who Demi frequently works with, responded, "Yes baby! love you."
One follower wrote, "Yes ma'am listen to your body's need that's all that matters."
However, one user noted, "Your experience may vary," to which Demi responded, "very great point...Thank you."
Shortly after, the pop star took to Instagram Stories, writing, "thank you body for your patience and faith in me [pink heart emoji]."
This isn't the first time in recent months the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer has opened up about learning to love her body.
Back in December, she put her stretch marks on display, saying she wanted to "celebrate my body and all of its features (whether society views them as good OR bad)."
"I used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn't real," she began her Instagram post at the time. "That everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors. 'Surely she throws up here and there,' 'she can't POSSIBLY accept her cellulite'... those we're just a few of the things that I used to tell myself growing up."
"I'm so grateful that I can honestly say for the first time in my life - my dietitian looked at me and said 'This is what eating disorder recovery looks like,'" she continued. "In honor of my gratitude for the place I'm in today, this was a lil shoot I did by myself in quarantine this summer when I wanted to celebrate my stretch marks instead of being ashamed of them."
Demi reminded her followers to "be gentle on yourself."
"Also let this be a reminder to anyone who doesn't think it's possible," she added. "IT ACTUALLY IS...YOU CAN DO IT. I BELIEVE IN YOU."