Golden Globes 2021: The Ultimate Guide to Every Celebrity Sighting

Watch : 2021 Golden Globe Predictions: "The Crown," "Schitt's Creek" & More

Consider this your golden ticket to the 2021 Golden Globes!

E! News is on site at tonight's Globes, bringing film and TV lovers every must-know detail and fashion statement from the red carpet, backstage and even the homes of Hollywood's A-list. The ongoing global health crisis has forced the ceremony to go mostly virtual this year, but the Golden Globes aren't sacrificing glamour and star power.

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will co-host the bicoastal event live from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and New York City's Rainbow Room, and all presenters (Margot Robbie, Sterling K. Brown, Laura Dern and Salma Hayek, just to name a few) are set to appear onstage from either location.

Meanwhile, nominees have been given the option to accept their awards from home—much like last year's Emmys. And in honor of those fighting coronavirus on the frontlines, a select number of essential workers were invited to attend the Globes in person.