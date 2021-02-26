10 WandaVision Gifts That Are Great in Any Decade

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're like us, you're knee deep in WandaVision theories and can't get "Agatha All Along" out of your head. You have to admit the song is a bop! In celebration of Episode 8 dropping today, we've rounded up 10 WandaVision gifts that can't be made up.
From retro sweatshirts and S.W.O.R.D. necklaces to Westview coffee mugs and show-inspired stickers, these gifts will help you rep the popular Disney+ show on a daily basis.
Scroll below for our complete WandaVision gift guide!
Wanda and Vision Retro Illustration T-Shirt for Women
Show off your love for the most unusual couple in Westview! This retro tee will look great with a pair of jeans and fun sneakers.
Marvel WandaVision Westview Retro Sweatshirt
While we don't suggest visiting Wanda's Westview, this sweatshirt will make you feel like you were there minus the cell alternation.
WandaVision Vintage TV Set Coffee Mug
Sip your morning coffee from this show-inspired mug!
WandaVision Retro Poster
Decorate your pad with a touch of retro style and hang this incredible poster in a place where you'll always see it.
WandaVision Ringer T-Shirt for Women
If you're a true fan of the show, you have to get this fun shirt to rep in between episodes each week.
Funko Pop! Marvel: WandaVision
We don't know about you but this is going to be our costume for Halloween! Until then, we're going to get this figurine.
Marvel WandaVision Scarlet Witch S.W.O.R.D. Replica Pendant Necklace
Match with Monica and other S.W.OR.D. members! And this silver pendant comes packaged in a collectible Marvel WandaVision themed box that resembles a vintage television set.
Marvel WandaVision Scarlet Witch & Vision Retro 50s Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt will keep you warm and cozy while you're binge-watching the series. We're obsessed with this design!
WandaVision Design Sticker
The dream team! Rep Jimmy Woo, Darcy Lewis and Monica Rambeau on your laptop or phone.
Agatha Harkness All Along Classic T-Shirt
We can't be the only ones with the Agatha song stuck in our heads! While we still have a few more episodes to find out the extent of Agatha's involvement, we're buying this tee for pop culture purposes.