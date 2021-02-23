BREAKING NEWS

Tiger Woods Hospitalized After Car Crash, Removed By "Jaws of Life"
Tiger Woods Hospitalized After Car Crash, Removed By "Jaws of Life"

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Tiger Woods was involved in a car crash on Feb. 23. He was transported to a nearby hospital in California for his injuries.

By Elyse Dupre Feb 23, 2021 7:48 PM
Tiger Woods

Fans are keeping Tiger Woods in their thoughts. 

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the 45-year-old golfer suffered injuries after he was involved in a car crash on Tuesday, Feb. 23. 

The department noted the LASD Lomita Station responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision at the border of Rolling Hills Estate and Rancho Palos Verdes in California at about 7:12 a.m.

"The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed," a tweeted statement from the department read. "The vehicle sustained major damage."

The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was later identified as Woods. "Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries."

The LASD Lomita Station is investigating the incident. No other details have been released at this time.

Athletes and Their Sports Star Kids

Shortly after the news broke, Golf Digest writer Daniel Rapaport shared a statement reportedly from Woods' agent Mark Steinberg.

"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries," it read. "He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."
 
According to the magazine, Woods was in California for a two-day content shoot with the publication and GOLFTV after hosting the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational over the weekend.

E! News has also reached out to the LA County Sheriff Department, LASD Lomita Station and Woods' rep but has yet to hear back.

