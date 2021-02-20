Margaret Qualley Shows Support for FKA twigs After Shia LaBeouf Split

Watch : FKA Twigs Details Alleged Abuse by Shia LaBeouf

Margaret Qualley has broken her silence on the abuse allegations against her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf by FKA twigs, less than two months after the pair reportedly split.

On Feb. 20, the Leftovers actress took to Instagram to share twigs' cover of ELLE. In the magazine, the "cellophane" singer further detailed her allegedly abusive relationship with LaBeouf after first going public with the accusations in a lawsuit and subsequent New York Times article last December. In the caption of her post, Qualley simply wrote "Thank you."

In December, LaBeouf issued a statement to the NYT saying, "Although many of these allegations are not true. I am not in the position to defend any of my actions. I owe these women the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those thing I have done. As someone in recovery, I have to face almost daily reminders of things I did say and do when I was drinking."

In his legal response to twigs' lawsuit, the Transformers actor denied "each and every" allegation made by twigs and claimed that she "has not suffered any injury or damage as a result of [his] actions."

Qualley and LaBeouf were first spotted together that same month, with sources saying that the two were living together in LaBeouf's house. The two met when they starred in Qualley's sister Rainsford's music video last year. By January, however, the couple had split up, with an insider telling E! News that the Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood actress was aware of the backlash and didn't want the relationship to interfere with her career.