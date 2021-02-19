Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West After Six Years of Marriage

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kanye Focus on Kids As They Spend Time Apart

Kim Kardashian's next chapter starts now.

The E! reality TV star filed for divorce from Kanye West on Friday, Feb. 19, E! News confirms. Kim has requested joint legal and physical custody of their kids.

This major development comes after a source told E! News their relationship had effectively reached its breaking point following months of private turmoil.

"It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months," an insider shared with E! News. "They've seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while."

Kimye, who went public with their relationship in April 2012 and married in May 2014, share four children together, North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 20 months.

Kim, 40, held off on officially submitting divorce documents out of concern for their little ones. "She wants to make sure she's making the right decision for the kids," the source explained to E! News.