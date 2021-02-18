Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Dodges Questions About Singer After Los Angeles Visit

Watch : Lynne Spears Dodges Britney Spears Questions at LAX

Lynne Spears is trying to keep her family life private.

On Thursday, Feb. 18, Britney Spears' mom was spotted at LAX airport where she quickly found herself approached by paparazzi. When asked how her eldest daughter is doing, the Through the Storm author chose to stay quiet and keep on moving.

"She never talks," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "She is very kind and very polite. She looked and nodded when asked how Britney was doing."

As for what brought Lynne into town, a separate family source revealed to E! News exclusively that Britney's mom has been in Los Angeles for the last couple of weeks. In fact, Lynne frequently makes time to visit the music superstar.

"She comes out every few months and spends a good amount of time with Britney," the source explained. "When she isn't here, they talk all the time. Lynne wants to help Britney and make sure she has the freedom that she deserves."