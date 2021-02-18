Paris HiltonBlack History MonthFashion WeekKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jimmy Fallon Celebrates 7 Years on The Tonight Show With Adorable Family Photo

In honor of his seventh anniversary on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon posted a sweet picture with his “co-hosts.” Keep scrolling for the adorable pic.

By Mona Thomas Feb 18, 2021 3:20 PMTags
Jimmy FallonAnniversariesCelebritiesNBCU
Jimmy Fallon just reached another career milestone.

The Tonight Show host took to Instagram on Wednesday, Feb. 17 to celebrate his seven years hosting the late-night show.

"A lot can happen in 7 years," he wrote in the caption alongside a fun photo of himself crawling through colorful balloons with his daughters. Winnie Rose, 7, and Francis Cole, 6. "Thank you for having me in your living rooms and phones. Celebrating the anniversary of @Fallontonight with my favorite co-hosts!"

In response to his post, Fallon received a flood of congratulations from fans and friends, including Andy Cohen who commented, "Mazel!" While another social media user commented, "Thank you for putting so much into the show Jimmy! Here's to the next 7 years and more I love you and your little co-hosts!"

The late-night host, who inherited the show from Jay Leno in 2014, has had many memorable moments on the popular show. Outside of his super fun interviews—more recently being serenaded by Dwayne Johnson's mother with a ukulele—Fallon has made it a personal mission to be Harry Styles  number one impersonator.

 

Jimmy Fallon's Kids on The Tonight Show

Back in November, he created a parody of the star's "73 Questions" segment for Vogue where he discussed a ladybug being his opening tour act and eating swizzle berries and chocolate from Willy Wonka's chocolate factory.

More recently he reprised his role as the "Watermelon Sugar" singer after news broke that he had a budding romance with Olivia Wilde.

In the January clip, Styles (portrayed by Fallon) was gearing up to shoot a music video for his song "Treat People With Kindness," but instead chose to write love letters to just about everyone saying, "I love you!"

As one fan wrote on Fallon's Instagram post, "Thank you for 7 years of fun!"

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

