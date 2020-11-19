Watch Jimmy Fallon Transform Into Harry Styles for Hilarious "73 Questions" Parody

Harry Styles, is that you?
Not quite, but Jimmy Fallon did a golden job transforming into the One Direction alum. On Wednesday, Nov. 18, The Tonight Show put the late-night host up to the test during a parody of Vogue's 73 Questions.
The three-minute video started with Jimmy opening the door to his abode dressed as the "Watermelon Sugar" singer. In an English accent, Jimmy tells the cameraman, "Oh hello. You caught me in the middle of telling myself a secret.
The Harry Styles impersonator was then asked, "How's your day been so far?"
"Well I stepped into a rain puddle and accidentally got a ladybug wet, cried about it for hours after," Jimmy said, "But...I think I made things right because that ladybug is going on tour with me as my opening act."
The comedian then proceeded to blow up a balloon, play the piano and eat strawberries as he answered the simple questions. Jimmy even captured Harry's charm as the interviewer asked, "What's the best gift you've ever received?"
"A smile," Jimmy answered as he stared at a painting on a wall. "And you know who gave it to me? You."
He also accidentally got deep discussing his fears. "Letting my anxiety tear me away from the present moment" he mused, and then corrected himself with, "Wait, no. Spiders."
"Harry" also detailed his favorite food, a "bowl of cream topped with drizzled raw honey straight from the bee colony I'm friends with and a handful of swizzle berries." As for his guilty pleasure, that would be, "Chocolate from the set of the original Willy Wonka film." And his favorite movie? "Life" itself, which he clarified is "directed by me, shot with my eyeballs coming soon to theater near...and far."
Jimmy then ended the interview early because the star "already made plans to blow a kiss to my best friend, a beluga whale wearing a bellhop outfit." He concluded with a positive message.
"Thanks for stopping by," he smiled as he slowly closed the door. "And remember, treat people with kindness."
