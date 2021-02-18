Paris HiltonBlack History MonthFashion WeekKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
See Kim Kardashian Give Tristan Thompson Advice on Getting Back With Khloe Kardashian

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson officially back together? 

That's what Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian and the NBA player himself are trying to figure out in this exclusive preview clip from the upcoming season 20 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"Some days are good," Tristan tells Kim after she asks how they're doing. "And some days, she gets a little frustrated by what's going on with the media."

As fans are surely aware, Khloe and Tristan's on-again, off-again relationship has been mired in drama over the years. While they've always put their differences aside to co-parent 2-year-old True Thompson, the pair seemingly started anew in recent months by reconciling romantically

The way Kim sees it, Khloe does want to be with Tristan—just not publicly. "I don't even think it's to her anymore about getting over the past things that you guys have been through," the SKIMS owner says. "I think it's just mostly what other people are gonna think. I think she's totally fine otherwise she wouldn't be hanging out with you 24/7."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: Romance Rewind

"She's carrying a suitcase of other people's opinions and thoughts," Tristan adds, prompting Kim to admit that she's not used to seeing Khloe like this: "She was always, like, the tough Khloe that doesn't give a f--k."

Tristan goes on to reveal that he doesn't really share Khloe's fears about getting back together.

"You're never gonna get to the finish line if you're trying to always please the masses," he says. "You just gotta live for yourself."

"Like Ye, he don't give a damn if you like him or not," Tristan continued, referencing Kanye West. "But guess what, he's happy and he's gonna do it his way and you're gonna like him or not. That's why I respect him. You're gonna ride this journey the way you want to and it's either people are gonna be with you or against you, but at least if you die, you're going to die doing it your way...That's my mentality. And she's gotta understand it too."

Ultimately, Kim urges Tristan to sit down and have this conversation with Khloe.

"Honestly, I just think that you should talk to her; that you should just tell her you don't want to rush her process, but...that you don't want to be this, like, kept secret because she is so embarrassed," the mom of four explains. "Like, that makes you sad."

photos
Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Watch the complete exchange between Kim and Tristan in the above clip.

Then, binge past episodes on Peacock before Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns on Thursday, March 18.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Final Season March 18th, only on E!

