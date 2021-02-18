Mom Is Ending With Season 8 on CBS

Mom is coming to an end.
CBS has announced that current eighth season will be the sitcom's last, and its series finale will air on May 6. Season eight was the first without Anna Faris, who left before the season began and was written out when her character, Christy, went to law school.
Executive producers Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay released a statement on the end of the series.
"For the past eight years, we've had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week," they said. "From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series. Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at The White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing Mom has positively impacted so many lives. We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us."
Just this week, Allison Janney, who plays Christy's mom, Bonnie, told Ellen Degeneres about what it was like to work on the show without her former co-star.
"Yeah, it was very odd and she's very missed," Janney said. "Anna is missed and her character on the show is missed."
She went on to say that the cast was happy for Faris, and grateful that the show was able to continue.
"We're happy even more so that we're able to still tell these stories about these great women in recovery and I think there are some really wonderful characters that have been established," she said. "And people love the show so, we're gonna keep telling the stories as long as we can."
Mom followed Christy and Bonnie as they navigated life as recovering addicts. After Christy left, the show began to focus more on Bonnie and her friends from their support group. Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, Kristen Johnston and William Fichtner also star.
Mom's journey is somewhat similar to that of Superstore. Star America Ferrera was written out of the show at the start of season six after she chose to leave, and then NBC soon announced that the comedy would be coming to an end at the end of its current season.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Wynonna Earp, Shrill, The Bold Type, Animal Kingdom, Black Lightning and Supergirl are also ending with their current or upcoming seasons. Keep up with the fates of all your favorite shows below!