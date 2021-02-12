Gina Carano Says Her Voice Is "Freer Than Ever Before" After Being Fired From The Mandalorian

Watch : Gina Carano Fired From "The Mandalorian" Over Social Media Posts

Gina Carano is speaking out after her sudden departure from The Mandalorian.

Just days after Lucasfilms confirmed the former mixed martial artist had ended her run as Cara Dune in the Disney+ series, the actress has a message of her own. According to Gina, she's already hard at work on a new project with a conservative website.

"The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams—to develop and produce my own film—come true," she shared with Deadline on Friday, Feb. 12. "I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob."

Gina continued, "I have only just begun using my voice, which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can't cancel us if we don't let them."

While specific details about the project are being kept private, The Daily Wire said Gina will develop, produce and star in the upcoming film.