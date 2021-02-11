Morgan Wallen Breaks Silence After N-Word Controversy and Asks Fans to Stop Defending Him

Morgan Wallen is addressing fans more than a week after video surfaced of him using the N-word.
On Wednesday, Feb. 10, the 27-year-old country singer shared a video to Instagram with the caption, "Update from me." This follows TMZ publishing footage on Feb. 2 of the performer using the racial slur and other expletives during a night out with friends.
During his Instagram message that runs just over five minutes in length, Morgan explained that he wanted to take some time to himself before speaking publicly about the controversy.
"I am long overdue to make a statement regarding my last incident," he acknowledged. "I wanted to collect my thoughts, seek some real guidance and come to you with a complete thought before I did."
According to the musician, the video was filmed at the end of a 72-hour bender, and that he was made aware of the footage just before it was TMZ posted it. He said that he had given the outlet a longer, more detailed apology statement at the time but that only a portion was printed, which he felt painted himself "in an even more careless light."
He added, "Obviously the natural thing to do is to apologize further, and continue to apologize, but because you got caught, and that's not what I wanted to do. I let so many people down who mean a lot to be and have given so much to me, and it's just not fair. I let my parents down, and they're the furthest thing from the person in that video. I let my son down. and I'm not OK with that."
Morgan said he has been apologizing to people close to him and accepted invitations to meet with leaders of Black organizations, and that these conversations gave him "a clear understanding of the weight of my words." He also shared that he has been sober for the nine days since the video was shot.
"Lastly, I have one favor to ask: I appreciate those who still see something in me and have defended me, but for today, please don't," Morgan continued. "I was wrong. It's on me. I take ownership for this. And I fully accept any penalties I'm facing. The timing of my return is solely upon me and the work I put in."
The previous fallout from the incident includes record label Big Loud suspending his contract, while booking agent WME no longer represents him. Additionally, Spotify, Apple and major radio stations dropped him from playlists, and the Academy of Country Music declared him ineligible for the annual ACM Awards.