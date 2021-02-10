Katharine McPhee Pokes Fun at “Instagram vs Reality” With Ultra Glam Maternity Photos

Watch : Katharine McPhee Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 1 With David Foster

Katharine McPhee just smashed the idea that what we see on Instagram looks anything like real life.

On Feb. 10, the American Idol alum, who is expecting her first child with her music producer husband David Foster, took to Instagram to share some maternity photos with fans. The first two shots in the slideshow feature a glammed-up McPhee, sporting high-fashion and showing off her pregnant stomach. However, the next two photos are decidedly less luxe paparazzi pics that show the House Bunny star, 36, wearing a face mask and casual clothes as she runs errands.

McPhee wrote in the caption, "instagram vs reality," and included an upside down smiley face emoji.

The singer got a lot of love in the comments section for her honest post. Amanda Kloots wrote, "Omg so gorgeous though!!" while stylist Rachel Zoe added, "you look [fire] in IG and reality." Little Mix's Perrie Edwards commented "BEAUTIFUL," while singer Caitlin Crosby simply wrote "Hahahaha" in response to McPhee's post bearing it all.