Why Britney Spears' Private Romance With Sam Asghari Leaves Her So "Happy"

Watch : Britney Spears & BF Sam Asghari "Love" Quarantine

Behind closed doors lays a lucky love story.

For nearly three years, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been keeping a low-profile on their romance. But as the #FreeBritney movement continues to grow after the release of "Framing Britney Spears," many fans are curious to learn more about the music superstar's boyfriend.

While the pair may not regularly step out in public together or gush about each other in countless interviews, all signs point to a duo completely committed to one another.

"Sam is very good to Britney and she's crazy about him," a source close to Britney exclusively told E! News. "She loves when they get to travel together and take a romantic vacation. Her first choice is always a beach or a pool, but as long as she's with Sam, she's happy."

Sometimes, Britney and Sam will take a drive up the California coast and get out of town for a short period of time. On other occasions, they will break a sweat together in the gym and document the fun on social media.