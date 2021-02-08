Watch All the Movie Trailers That Aired During the 2021 Super Bowl

The 2021 Super Bowl got viewers pumped about something coming after the final score: new movies!
In between field goals, touchdowns and The Weeknd's long-awaited halftime show, fans at home got treated to a variety of star-studded commercials to complete the modern Super Bowl experience.
Among the creative spots were movie trailers previewing some of the films fans can finally expect to see in the year ahead. While a night out at the movies hasn't been a standard practice as of late given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, fans can look forward to taking in many of these new releases from the comfort of their home.
Those movies include Fast and Furious 9, which the country has been waiting to see for years now as the release date has been changed and pushed back on multiple occasions. Of course, no wait compares to the one fans have had for a Coming to America sequel, which is officially slated to stream on Amazon Prime Video on March 5—more than three decades after the original.
Of course, don't just take our word for it—check out all the trailers that aired during the 2021 Super Bowl below!
1. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
Come March 19, fans will get to see Falcon and Winter Soldier in action in this miniseries for Disney+.
3. Old
M. Night Shyamalan is ready to give you nightmares once again on July 23 with his newest psychological thriller since 2019's Glass.
4. Nobody
Bob Odenkirk fights back in this action-packed crime drama, due out in theaters on April 2.
5. Coming 2 America
Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall team back up for the next chapter of their 1988 hit on March 5.
6. Clarice
On Feb. 11, the cameras get turned onto Clarice Starling as this new CBS series picks up a year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs.
7. Yellowstone
Yellowstone is getting its own origin story to stream on Paramount+ this year.
8. Fast and Furious 9
A new chapter in the decades-old Fast and Furious franchise will finally be unveiled in May—along with some new faces.
(E! and Universal Pictures are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)