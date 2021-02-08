Drake From State Farm Is the Super Bowl 2021 MVP We Need

Watch : 2021 Super Bowl Winner Predicted By Adorable Puppies

Like a good neighbor, Drake is there?!

In the first quarter of Super Bowl 2021, viewers received a huge surprise when State Farm aired their highly anticipated ad.

It all began when Jake from State Farm was joined by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay Packers player Aaron Rodgers. When the topic of potential stand-ins came up, the options were unforgettable.

For Patrick, Paul Rudd was standing by for any and all needs. Aaron had a man with cheese on his head. As for Jake, well, he got the one and only Drake. In a signature red polo and beige pants, the rapper was ready to serve. In fact, the Grammy winner even had his lines ready. As he said, "Like a good neighbor…"

But before he could finish, Jake had to remind him that stand-ins don't have lines. At least he got a new polo and fresh apple out of the gig.