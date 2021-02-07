Billie Lourd Shares the Health Scare She Had During Her Private Pregnancy

Billie Lourd is answering fans' burning questions about her pregnancy, months after the American Horror Story actress gave birth to her first child Kingston.
Billie, who is the daughter of the late Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher, did not share the news that she was expecting her first baby with fiancé Austen Rydell until after Kingston was born in September. On Feb. 7, she took to her Instagram Story to talk about her pregnancy journey, including a health scare that caused her to make a change to her diet.
The Scream Queens alum, who put out a call for questions on her Instagram Story, was asked by one fan what she craved the most during her pregnancy days. Billie shared a picture of Ben & Jerry's Mint Chocolate Cookie ice cream, along with the message, "Ice cream!!! But then I had a lil gestational diabetes scare so then it was beets?!?!"
The 28 year old continued, writing, "Random I know but that's pregnancy vibes for ya!!!!!!"
The Booksmart actress also explained what her favorite part of pregnancy was after a fan who is seven weeks along in their own pregnancy inquired.
She wrote, "Best = 2nd (+ 3rd because you finally get to meet your babe!!!!!)"
Of the worst time, she shared, "Worst = 1st because hormones !!! But you get through it and it's beyond worth every second of weird moods / acne / all that fun jazz when your little human arrives!!!!!!"
This wasn't the only time this week Billie looked back fondly on her pregnancy. On Feb. 4, she shared an ultrasound photo of her little one to Instagram, along with the caption, "1 year ago today I had my first ultrasound and today I have a laughing smiling little human sitting on my lap (?!?!!!!!)"