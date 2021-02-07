Billie Lourd Shares the Health Scare She Had During Her Private Pregnancy

Watch : Billie Lourd Is Engaged to Austen Rydell

Billie Lourd is answering fans' burning questions about her pregnancy, months after the American Horror Story actress gave birth to her first child Kingston.

Billie, who is the daughter of the late Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher, did not share the news that she was expecting her first baby with fiancé Austen Rydell until after Kingston was born in September. On Feb. 7, she took to her Instagram Story to talk about her pregnancy journey, including a health scare that caused her to make a change to her diet.

The Scream Queens alum, who put out a call for questions on her Instagram Story, was asked by one fan what she craved the most during her pregnancy days. Billie shared a picture of Ben & Jerry's Mint Chocolate Cookie ice cream, along with the message, "Ice cream!!! But then I had a lil gestational diabetes scare so then it was beets?!?!"

The 28 year old continued, writing, "Random I know but that's pregnancy vibes for ya!!!!!!"