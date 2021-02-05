Sharon Osbourne Addresses Her “Working Relationship” With Marilyn Manson After Abuse Claims

Watch : Marilyn Manson Speaks Out After Abuse Allegations

Sharon Osbourne has spoken out about her relationship with Marilyn Manson following backlash from fans.

Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, was accused by his ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Woods of abusing her during their relationship. The pair's relationship became public knowledge in 2007, when Woods was 19, and in a statement, the Westworld star claimed that Manson had "groomed" her when she was a teenager. The two got engaged in 2010 but broke up later that year.

Manson denied the accusations, writing in a statement he posted to Instagram, "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

Now Osbourne, who worked closely with Manson as his music manager and whose husband Ozzy Osbourne had planned a 2020 tour with the artist that was ultimately cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, spoke out about her relationship with the "The Nobodies" singer on the Feb. 5 episode of her show The Talk.