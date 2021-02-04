SAG AwardsMarilyn Manson KardashiansPhotosVideos

NBC Announces Premiere Dates for Manifest, Law & Order: Organized Crime and More

Elliott Stabler returns to NBC on Law & Order: Organized Crime, which is launching with a two-hour crossover with SVU. Get the full scoop on NBC's spring premieres!

By Lauren Piester Feb 04, 2021 8:50 PMTags
TVLaw And Order: Special Victims UnitChristopher MeloniCelebritiesEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: Mariska Hargitay Welcomes Chris Meloni Back to "Law & Order"

Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) has a return date!

NBC announced some new spring premiere dates on Thursday that included the long-awaited debut of Law & Order: Organized Crime. The SVU spinoff welcomes Stabler back into the Law & Order world alongside Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), beginning with a two-hour crossover with SVU on Thursday, April 1. That's when we can officially all pencil in, "Benson and Stabler reunion!" on our calendars, making all their teasing finally worth it. 

The new series, which also stars Dylan McDermott and Tamara Taylor, finds Stabler returning to the NYPD to rebuild his life and battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. He'll be part of a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one. 

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

April 1 will also see the return of Manifest for its third season, which promises to finally answer the question of what happened to the passengers of Flight 828. Here's the scoop from NBC: 

"Over a year has passed since the miraculous homecoming of Flight 828 and the discovery of others who have mysteriously returned. While the Stone family endeavors to keep their friends safe and make their enemies believe the unbelievable, new challenges will test their trust of the callings and each other. But sticking together is more important than ever, because no matter what happens, it's all connected." 

On Sunday, March 7, Good Girls returns to NBC for its fourth season, and the network offered this tease: 

"The stakes get higher in season four as the Secret Service closes in on our women's counterfeit ring. When we last saw Beth (Christina Hendricks), she was struggling to carve out her own criminal path separate from Rio, using her husband's spa company, Boland Bubbles, as a front. Ruby (Retta) seemed to have salvaged her marriage after a rocky road, but only time will tell if her hidden secrets implode. Annie (Mae Whitman) is focusing on inner love and healing as she takes the journey to rebuild independence." 

After its winter finale on Feb. 9, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist will take a six-week break before it returns on March 28, joining Good Girls on Sundays. It currently airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. 

Keep up with all the upcoming premieres below!

The CW
Black Lightning (The CW) - Feb. 8

Black Lightning is back lightning for its final season on Monday, Feb. 8.

CBS
NEW: Clarice (CBS) - Feb. 11

CBS' Silence of the Lambs-inspired series, starring Rebecca Breeds as the iconic Clarice Starling, arrives on Thursday, Feb. 11. 

ABC/Eric McCandless
American Idol (ABC) - Feb. 14

American Idol returns to ABC on Sunday, Feb. 14. 

NBC
NEW: Young Rock (NBC) - Feb 16

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson turns his life into a sitcom beginning Feb. 16 on NBC. 

NBC
NEW: Kenan (NBC) - Feb. 16

Kenan Thompson plays Kenan, a recently widowed radio host balancing his job and his two daughters in a new NBC comedy, coming Feb. 16. 

Apple TV +
For All Mankind (Apple TV+) - Feb. 19

Season two of Apple's alt universe space drama arrives Feb. 19. 

The CW
NEW: Superman & Lois (The CW) - Feb. 23

Superman & Lois, starring Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch, launches Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Netflix
NEW: Ginny & Georgia (Netflix) - Feb. 24

Netflix's very Gilmore Girls-esque YA drama about a mother/daughter duo is arriving on Feb. 24. 

MTV
Floribama Shore (MTV) - Feb. 25

The MTV reality show is heading west for a vacation full of cowboys and snow for its fourth season, premiering Feb. 25.

AMC
The Walking Dead (AMC) - Feb. 28

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of season 10 on Sunday, Feb. 28.

NBC
The Voice (NBC) - March 1

Nick Jonas returns to The Voice beginning March 1 on NBC. 

The CW
The Flash (The CW) - March 2

The Flash returns on Tuesday, March 2.

NBC
Good Girls (NBC) - March 7

Good Girls returns for season four, in which the Secret Service is beginning to close in on the ladies' counterfeit ring, on Sunday, March 7.

ABC
Station 19 (ABC) - March 11

Station 19 makes its spring return on Thursday, March 11. 

ABC
Grey's Anatomy (ABC) - March 11

Grey's Anatomy will return to tell us whether or not Meredith Grey survives COVID-19 on Thursday, March 11. 

ABC
A Million Little Things (ABC) - March 11

A Million Little Things returns with its spring premiere on Thursday, March 11 but then moves to Wednesdays beginning April 7.

YouTube
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+) - March 19

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan return as Falcon and the Winter Soldier in Disney+'s second Marvel series, arriving March 19. 

NBC
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC) - March 28

After its winter finale on Feb. 9, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is taking a six-week break. It will be back on Sunday, March 28.

ABC
NEW: Pooch Perfect (ABC) - March 30

Rebel Wilson hosts a brand new dog grooming competition series beginning Tuesday, March 30.

NBC
NEW: Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC) - April 1

Detective Stabler (Christopher Meloni) returns in Law & Order: Organized Crime on Thursday, April 1 in a two-hour crossover with Law & Order: SVU

NBC
Manifest (NBC) - April 1

Manifest returns for a third season that promises to reveal what happened to the passengers of Flight 828 on Thursday, April 1.

ABC
NEW: Home Economics (ABC) - April 7

Topher Grace is executive producing and starring in a new comedy about siblings in different economic brackets starting Wednesday, April 7.

ABC
NEW: Rebel (ABC) - April 8

Katey Sagal stars in Rebel, a show inspired by Erin Brockovich. It premieres Thursday, April 8.

