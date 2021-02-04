NBC Announces Premiere Dates for Manifest, Law & Order: Organized Crime and More

On Sunday, March 7, Good Girls returns to NBC for its fourth season, and the network offered this tease:

"The stakes get higher in season four as the Secret Service closes in on our women's counterfeit ring. When we last saw Beth (Christina Hendricks), she was struggling to carve out her own criminal path separate from Rio, using her husband's spa company, Boland Bubbles, as a front. Ruby (Retta) seemed to have salvaged her marriage after a rocky road, but only time will tell if her hidden secrets implode. Annie (Mae Whitman) is focusing on inner love and healing as she takes the journey to rebuild independence."

After its winter finale on Feb. 9, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist will take a six-week break before it returns on March 28, joining Good Girls on Sundays. It currently airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

Keep up with all the upcoming premieres below!