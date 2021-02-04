2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

The Complete List of Nominations
Golden GlobesShailene & AaronKardashiansBachelor NationPhotosVideos

See Kaley Cuoco, Spike Lee and More React to Their 2021 SAG Award Nominations

The nominees for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Feb. 4. Check out reactions from the nominated stars, including Kaley Cuoco, Spike Lee, Hugh Grant and Daveed Diggs.

By Corinne Heller Feb 04, 2021 7:09 PMTags
MoviesTVAwardsSAG AwardsSpike LeeKaley Cuoco
Watch: See Kaley Cuoco's Reaction to "The Big Bang Theory" Ending

We are officially in the midst of award season! The nominations for the 2021 SAG Awards have been revealed.

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs announced the nominees on Instagram Live on Thursday, Feb. 4.

Nominees include Diggs himself for Disney+'s release of Hamilton, Kaley Cuoco for The Flight AttendantNicole Kidman and Hugh Grant for The Undoing, Kerry Washington for Little Fires Everywhere, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini for Dead to MeSchitt's Creek's Dan Levy and Eugene Levy, Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us, Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor for The Crown and Regé-Jean Page for Bridgerton.

Schitt's CreekDead To MeThe Crown and Bridgerton were also among the shows nominated for their ensemble performances, while the films Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods were also honored.

Sacha Baron Cohen, Jared Leto, the late Chadwick Boseman, plus Amy Adams, Viola Davis and Frances McDormand received SAG Award nominations for their roles in film this year.

Check out a full list of nominations. The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on April 4 at 9 p.m. ET.

photos
SAG Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

Check out reactions from 2021 SAG Award nominees below:

PHIL CARUSO/HBO
Kaley Cuoco, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, The Flight Attendant

"Never in my life could I imagine this moment," the actress wrote on her Instagram Story. "Thank you to my peers @sagawards !! This is beyond !!"

She also wrote, in response to the show earning a nod for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, "There are no words. Thank you @sagawards and our peers who recognized this phenomenal ensemble."

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Spike Lee, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Da 5 Bloods

"I Thank The Screen Actors Guild For Their Support Of The Esteemed Ensemble Of DA 5 BLOODS," the director said in an emailed statement. "Also A Love Shout To All Of The Actors Who Did Da Damn Thang. Bless Up To Our Brother Chadwick Boseman For His Craft We Witnessed - Best Supporting Actor. Peace And Love, Spike."

Netflix
Josh O'Connor, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, The Crown

"I am overwhelmed!" the actor said in a statement. "This recognition by my fellow peers—truly the people I look to for inspiration every day – means the world. I'm especially delighted and frankly giddy to be sharing this love with Emma [Corrin], Olivia [Colman], Gillian [Anderson], and the entire cast of The Crown. This show is such a team effort- I am just grateful to have been a part of it and the amazing group of people that made it a reality."

YouTube
Carey Mulligan, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, Promising Young Woman

"Thank you to the Screen Actors Guild for this honor," the actress said in a statement. "I'm indebted to Emerald Fennell for entrusting me with the role of a lifetime. The experience of working with her and the incredible cast she assembled felt like a prize. To be recognized by my peers amongst such extraordinary performances is the icing on the cake to an experience I will always treasure."

Jason Kirk/Newsmakers
Gary Oldman, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, Mank

"With a stressed pandemic year, there is a kind of comfort in knowing that we soldier on in many ways," the actor said in a statement. "Our industry is hopefully sending signs of hope that we will get out of this eventually by continuing our traditions. Perhaps the SAGS are such a sign that normalcy still exists, and to me they are a particularly, uniquely personal group because they are fellow actors. Not to trivialize the current state of the world, it remains a tremendous honor to be recognized by my peers and to be included with these other wonderful artists."

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Glenn Close, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Hillbilly Elegy

"Given all the content being poured out by our industry, given the vast array of stories and outstanding performances, I am deeply honored to have my work deemed worthy of recognition by my peers," the actress said in a statement. "Congratulations to my fellow nominees and love and special bravos to Amy Adams who inspired me every day with her honesty, courage and craft."

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Amy Adams, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, Hillbilly Elegy

"Thank you so much to the Screen Actors Guild for my nomination," the actress said in a statement. "What an exciting morning! I am incredibly honored, humbled and grateful to be recognized by my peers. I am thrilled for my co-star and dear friend, Glenn Close! Thank you to Ron Howard for your direction and thank you to our entire cast and crew. It was a pleasure making this film together!"

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Kerry Washington, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, Little Fires Everywhere

"I'm so proud to be nominated alongside these phenomenally talented actors and I am deeply grateful to the entire cast of Little Fires Everywhere and our wonderful crew," the actress said in a statement. "My performance reflects the diligence and hard work of so many brilliant artists and artisans. Thank you to SAG AFTRA for acknowledging our Little Fires Everywhere family."

Niko Tavernise/HBO
Hugh Grant, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series, The Undoing

"Incredibly kind of my fellow actors to nominate me," the actor said in a statement. "What a lovely week. I must kill more often. Extremely pleased for Nicole [Kidman]. Richly deserved."

Hulu
Ramy Youssef, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, Ramy

"Thank you for this awesome recognition," the star said in a statement. "If you had told me in acting school that I was going to be a SAG nominee, I would have dropped out sooner."

Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Riz Ahmed, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, Sound of Metal

"It means the world to be recognized by my peers and SAG with this nomination," the actor said in a statement. "I share this with the rest of the incredible cast Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Lauren Ridloff, Chelsea Lee, Shaheim, Dominico Toledo, Jeremy Lee Stone, and especially our Deaf actors who taught me what it truly means to listen and communicate. I hope Ruben's story can inspire and give us all some strength in these challenging times. Thank you to Darius Marder, Amazon and Caviar."

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Daveed Diggs, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, Hamilton

The actor helped announced the list of SAG Award nominees with Lily Collins on Instagram Live on Thursday, Feb. 4, and appeared shocked after it was revealed he himself earned a nomination for his role in Disney+'s presentation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical Hamilton. The actress cheered as Daveed sat back in his chair in disbelief and said with a laugh, "Hamilton is the gift that keeps on giving."

He later said in a statement, "I'm honored to be nominated by my peers for this award. It really is a special feeling. And all the love in the world to Lin, Tommy, Lac, and Andy, and all of my incredible cast mates for creating a space for me that so many people continue to find their way to and see something special in. Hamilton truly keeps on giving."

Daveed also gave a shout-out to his Good Lord Bird co-star Ethan Hawke, who received a SAG Award nod for his leading role in the series. "And huge congratulations to Ethan Hawke for being recognized for The Good Lord Bird!" he said in his statement. "It is one of the projects I am most proud to have worked on and I watched him make one of the most incredible transformations I've ever seen every day. He deserves every bit of this. Love y'all."

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Bob Odenkirk, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, Better Call Saul

"I am crazy honored to be included in this group of fine actors," the star said in a statement. "Getting the recognition of my fellow actors is the best! It's the best indicator that I'm doing justice to this role. As happy as I am for little old me, I'm quadruple happy for this great group of friends and pros who get to share the nomination for Ensemble."

Trending Stories

1

John Travolta and Ella Recreate Grease for 2021 Super Bowl Ad

2

Go Inside Serena Williams' Jaw-Dropping Miami Mansion

3

Inside the Curious and Cautionary Celebrity of Dustin Diamond

4

Ryan Seacrest Is Leaving E!'s Live From the Red Carpet

5

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodrigez Shake Off Madison LeCroy Rumors

Latest News

Taylor Swift's Team Slams Suit Centered on evermore Album Name

See Kaley Cuoco and More React to Their 2021 SAG Award Nominations

See Catherine O'Hara & More 2021 Nominees at Their First SAG Awards

Today's Best Sales: DSW, Aerie, Backcountry & More

Gwyneth Paltrow's Birthday Message for Blythe Danner Is Ultra Sweet

Watch Damon and Stefan's Song From Legacies' TVD Musical

It's Possible! Brandy's Cinderella Coming to Disney+