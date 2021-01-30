KardashiansHalseyTotal BellasBachelor NationPhotosVideos

Coachella 2021 May Be Cancelled, But These Celeb Style Moments Will Live Forever

Coachella 2021 is no more, but to soften the blow, we've rounded up the best celebrity fashion looks from over the years. So grab a tissue and read on to relive the desert festival's chicest moments.

And just like that, like a dagger through our hearts, Coachella and Stagecoach are cancelled once again. 

It's the third time Goldenvoice's desert music festivals have been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, after first being pushed from April to October last year. On Jan. 29, the Health Officer of Riverside County announced the cancellation of the concerts, planned for April 2021.

E! News has reached out to organizers about future festival dates.

Naturally, none of us can wait to get back out to Indio, Calif. It's the only place where we can listen to our favorite acts perform at dusk while enjoying over-priced coconuts that are perfect for photo opps under palm trees. 

However, just because we won't be back at Coachella anytime soon doesn't mean we can't reminisce on what could have been. 

It's already been three years since Beyoncé raised the bar with her epic Homecoming show, and four years since Selena Gomez and The Weeknd attended together in the midst their 10-month relationship. Coachella really proved to be the best place to spot celeb couples packing on the PDA.

photos
Coachella vs. Stagecoach Celebrity Fashion

But, of course, what's Coachella without the fashion? From Taylor Swift's famed Bleachella haircut to Vanessa Hudgens' killer boho style, the festival always lets stars show off their chicest spring style, bucket hats and all.

Over the years, Lizzo, Emma Roberts, Kacey Musgraves and Cardi B have all captured the care-free spirit of the annual retreat by nailing their crystal-encrusted desert looks. 

So pour one out for Coachella 2021 (RIP) and take a look back at some of the festival's best celebrity fashion moments below. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella
Lizzo

  

Rachel Murray/Getty Images
Kate Bosworth

  

GC Images
Kendall Jenner

  

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella
Bad Bunny

  

Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella
Kacey Musgraves

  

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage
Katy Perry

  

Beyonce.com
Beyoncé

  

Sophie Fritz/startraksphoto.com
Vanessa Hudgens

  

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella
Post Malone

  

John Sciulli/Getty Images for PUMA
Rihanna

  

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Emma Roberts

  

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Cardi B

  

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
G-Eazy

  

ELLA / AKM-GSI
Paris Hilton

  

Splash News
Selena Gomez

  

WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Bella Hadid

  

SplashNews.com
Jared Leto

  

Splash News
Kylie Jenner

  

Sharpshooter Images /Splash News
Jamie Chung

  

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock
Hailey Bieber

  

SplashNews.com
Kanye West

  

Rachel Murray/Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio

  

AKM-GSI
Solange

  

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Kid Cudi

  

Melissa Herwitt/E!
Gigi Hadid

  

