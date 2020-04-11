Revisiting Bleachella: The One Time Taylor Swift Went to Coachella

Swifties, can you believe it's been four years since #Bleachella?

That's right, it was April 2016 when Taylor Swift attended Coachella for the very first time. While at the music festival in Indio, Calif., T.Swit showed off her bleached blonde hair, which she had recently debuted on the cover of Vogue.

When the then-26-year-old arrived in the desert, she posted an iconic photo to Instagram of herself with her bright hair, red lipstick and chic sunglasses.

"BLEACHELLA," the Grammy winner declared in the caption of the picture, which also showed her wearing a jacket with a lightning bolt on it. The jacket was a reference to Swift's then-boyfriend Calvin Harris' song with Rihanna, "This Is What You Came For." As fans later learned, Swift actually played a major role in the song, co-writing it under her pseudonym, Nils Sjoberg.

Throughout the Coachella weekend, Swift was spotted posing for photos with friends and attending Harris' headlining set, during which Rihanna was a surprise performer.