Rebel Wilson Says People Treat Her Differently After Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson is loving the skin she's in. But during the Jan. 27 episode of The Morning Crew With Hughesy, Ed and Erin, the 40-year-old actress explained how she's been treated differently since her weight loss.

"I like to think I looked good at all sizes and stuff and I've always been quite confident. So it wasn't like I wasn't confident and then now I'm, like, super confident," the Pitch Perfect star said. "I think what's been really interesting to me is how other people treat you. Sometimes being bigger, people didn't necessarily look twice at you. And now that I'm in a good shape, like, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you. I was like, 'Is this what other people experienced all the time?'"

Wilson also couldn't believe how much attention people pay to "a weight loss transformation when there's so much going on in the world," noting that people are "fascinated" by them.

Although, she admitted she still loves posting a good selfie. "You can tell that I post, like, a lot of photos of myself on Instagram. I'm like, 'Oh yeah, loving myself,'" she said. "I know I should calm down a bit on that."