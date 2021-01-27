Hayden Panettiere Spotted for the First Time in Months in Rare Public Outing

Watch : Hayden Panettiere "Taking Back her Life" After Ex-Boyfriend's Arrest

Hi Hayden Panettiere!

On Jan. 26, the Heroes alum was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport, marking the first time the actress has been photographed since she was last seen on Oct. 27, 2020.

This time, the 31 year old landed in Los Angeles around 10 p.m. on Tuesday after a domestic flight. While puling a Louis Vuitton roller luggage bag, the star "seemed in great spirits," a source described. "She was really happy."

The Nashville actress was also coronavirus conscious as she wore a mask while walking inside the airport, at one point, switching it for a fresh one. However, the pandemic didn't stop her from briefly pulling down her mask and flashing the cameras a wide smile.

"She seemed really upbeat, very relaxed and happier than we've seen in a long time," the source said. "She radiated positivity."