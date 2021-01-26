Mariska Hargitay Teases Law & Order: Organized Crime Appearance: See the On-Set Pics

Watch : "Law & Order: SVU" Returns for Season 22: E! News Rewind

Reunited and it feels so good.

On Monday, Jan. 25, Mariska Hargitay posted another reunion photo with former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Christopher Meloni. What's so special about this new pic? It's from the set of the Meloni-led Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of herself and her former on-screen partner, Hargitay wrote, "It's all happening... #OC #PFL."

Hargitay, who plays Captain Olivia Benson on the long-running crime procedural, also shared two photos of on-set chairs, which had their characters' names on the front and Law & Order: Organized Crime across the back.

This update comes a week after Meloni seemingly teased his highly anticipated return to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. On Jan. 15, the 59-year-old actor took to Instagram and captioned a photo of himself and Hargitay, "We are a little bit closer."

Later that day, Hargitay also took to Instagram to share her own image from set. She wrote, "Now even closer... #EO"