Mariska Hargitay Teases Law & Order: Organized Crime Appearance: See the On-Set Pics

Mariska Hargitay confirmed her appearance on the Christopher Meloni-led Law & Order: Organized Crime with new on-set photos.

Watch: "Law & Order: SVU" Returns for Season 22: E! News Rewind

Reunited and it feels so good.

On Monday, Jan. 25, Mariska Hargitay posted another reunion photo with former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Christopher Meloni. What's so special about this new pic? It's from the set of the Meloni-led Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of herself and her former on-screen partner, Hargitay wrote, "It's all happening... #OC #PFL."

Hargitay, who plays Captain Olivia Benson on the long-running crime procedural, also shared two photos of on-set chairs, which had their characters' names on the front and Law & Order: Organized Crime across the back.

This update comes a week after Meloni seemingly teased his highly anticipated return to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. On Jan. 15, the 59-year-old actor took to Instagram and captioned a photo of himself and Hargitay, "We are a little bit closer."

Later that day, Hargitay also took to Instagram to share her own image from set. She wrote, "Now even closer... #EO"

photos
Mariska Hargitay's Law and Order: SVU Hair Through the Years

As fans of the show will know, Meloni played Detective Elliot Stabler from 1999 to 2011 and was slated to return to the series—for the first time in almost a decade—in Law & Order: SVU's season 22 premiere.

This Law & Order: SVU appearance was also meant to introduce Meloni's new Dick Wolf show, Law & Order: Organized Crime. According to the show's description, Law & Order: OC will follow Elliot Stabler as he returns "to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Stabler will aim to find absolution and rebuild his life while leading an elite new task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful crime syndicates one by one."

Yet, due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic and a showrunner leaving the new series, the father of two's return to the franchise was delayed. "These days all plans are subject to change. And then they change again. And again," Meloni wrote on Twitter in August. "For now, we won't reintroduce Stabler until the night of his Organized Crime premiere. @SVUWritersRoom has to be NIMBLE this year."

At the end of 2020, Meloni shared images on social media that teased Detective Stabler's return. Not only did he share a picture of Stabler's United States Marine Corps tattoo, but he also posted a photo of himself and daughter Sophia on set.

We can't wait to see Olivia and Elliot's reunion play out on the small screen.

For more pics of real-life BFFs Meloni and Hargitay, scroll through the images below.

Mariska Hargitay / Instagram
Dinner Party

"Sunday night dinner," Mariska Hargitay shared alongside a selfie of her and Chris Meloni, who she starred with on Law & Order: SVU for 12 seasons before the actor left the series in 2011.

Instagram
Vacation Buddies

Hargitay posed this snap with her bestie while on vacation in December 2018 and we're obsessed. "Vacay...A great night with this one. #Reunited #OldFriends #PTL," she captioned it.

Instagram
Partners for Life

In May 2018, Meloni and Hargitay hung out together in New York City and of course they documented it...thank goodness.

Instagram
Selfie Fail

"Crazy ppl on the streets of nyc," Meloni captioned this selfie fail and seriously, how can you not just love these two together?

Instagram
Blurry Buds

Blurry or not, this snap of the two former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-stars spending time together during the holidays in 2017 is too cute.

Instagram
Happy and They Know It

After Thanksgiving in 2017, the two pals ran into one another and clearly they still have fun no matter what the occasion.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

Ugh, how do we get Detective Stabler to give us a smooch?

Instagram
Goofballs Forever

"Even the effortless moments..." Meloni captioned the previous photo only to follow it up with this funny picture and the caption, "...need to be rehearsed." 

Instagram
Birthday Bash

Hargitay shared this sweet snap in honor of her former TV partner's birthday in April 2017 and said "PFL" at the end of the note and we're dying a little inside because Stabler and Benson are partners for life!

Instagram
Be Mine

"And then that happened...Just when I thought Valentine's Day was over," Hargitay wrote alongside this kissing picture from Valentine's Day in 2017 and we are again getting teary-eyed at these two loving each other so much.

Instagram
Stabler & Benson for President

In 2016, the former TV partners and real-life friends celebrated Christmas together (well, a few days early) and we are in desperate need of an on-screen reunion now.

Instagram
Friendly Run-ins

"Lean on me #PFL #FacialHairDontCare #Hargoatee #HanginWithAFriend #ItsAllInTheEyesKid," Hargitay wrote on this precious picture and we will never get tired of these quick reunions.

Instagram
Spotted: SVU Pals

In 2015, in the dark of night, New York City's greatest detectives, err, we mean friends, reunited once again and posed for an epic photo.

Instagram
Ride or Die

It doesn't matter how long these two are apart, they always make time to check in with each other and we are totally on board with all the run-ins that have happened over the past few years.

Instagram
Bestie Reunions

In March 2014, the duo reunited for dinner proving that they will always be partners, even if they aren't acting alongside one another anymore.

Law & Order: SVU returns Thursday, Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Binge past episodes of Law & Order: SVU on Peacock.

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

