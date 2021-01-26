Kourtney & TravisGigi HadidBridgertonKardashiansJay CutlerPhotosVideos

Emma Roberts' Newborn Son Rhodes Is a Boy After Her Own Heart in New Photo

Reading rainbow! Emma Roberts' latest post of baby Rhodes will melt your book-loving heart. See her adorable photo below.

Watch: Emma Roberts Gives Birth to a Baby Boy!

It looks like Emma Roberts isn't the only bookworm in her household!

The Holidate star, who welcomed her first baby with partner Garrett Hedlund on Dec. 27, shared an adorable photo of her and her newborn son, Rhodes.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a black-and-white image of her little one nestled on top of her chest, as she held up Joan Didion's latest book, Let Me Tell You What I Mean.

"Rhodes meet Joan," Emma captioned her post on Monday, Jan. 25.

As fans of the Scream Queens alum know, she's a proud bookworm, so it only makes sense that her baby boy would follow in her footsteps. And this isn't the first time the mother-son duo has melted hearts.

Earlier this month, the 29-year-old star had a sweet twinning moment with her newborn, as they both rocked a bright and bold orange outfit.

"Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right," the proud mom shared on Jan. 12 on Instagram. "Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund."

Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund: Romance Rewind

These days, it looks like the American Horror Story alum is soaking up each and every moment with her baby boy. A source previously told E! News, "Emma is at home and doing really well. She's very happy, calm and a natural at being a mom."

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source said the couple has "in-house help that is teaching them and helping them out while they're adjusting, but they are being very strict about quarantining and having visitors and guests."

The insider added the first-time parents "want to fully enjoy and embrace this moment as a couple."

Back in August, Emma surprised her fans when she announced her pregnancy. "Me...and my two favorite guys," she simply shared at the time, alongside a photo of her and Garrett.

The couple's family news came a little over a year after E! News learned of their romance in March 2019. At the time, a source said they "have gone on a few casual dates and are exploring a relationship, but it is definitely not anything serious yet."

But fast forward to 2021, and a baby makes three! Relive the pair's love story here and take a look at Emma's fabulous pregnancy fashion here.

