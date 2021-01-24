Adele Celebrates 10th Anniversary of 21 But Stays Mum About New Album

Watch : Adele's "21" Album Turns 10: E! News Rewind

"Hello," Adele? We love you but now you're just torturing us.

On Sunday, Jan. 24, the 32-year-old Grammy-winning singer posted on Instagram about an album...but not the one the world is waiting for.

Adele celebrated the 10th anniversary of the release of her second and most successful album, 21. She shared an image of the record's cover and some related art from the record.

"Well I never! Happy 10 years old friend!" she wrote. "It's crazy how little I remember of what it was like and how I felt a decade ago. But Thank You from the bottom of my heart for letting us into your lives and letting me be a soundtrack to some of it x."

Adele, who rarely posts on social media, drew a flurry of comments from fans.

"Girl we need the new album plssss," one person wrote. Another commented, "WHENS THE ALBUM COMING."

Last November, Adele marked another music milestone, the 5th anniversary of the release of her most recent and third album, 25.

In 2019, the singer confirmed that new music was on the way in an Instagram birthday post, which she shared weeks after announcing her breakup from husband Simon Konecki—with whom she shares an 8-year-old son, and more than a month after she was spotted arriving at a recording studio in New York City.