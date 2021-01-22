Clare & DaleGigi HadidDolly PartonKylie JennerKardashiansPhotosVideos

Allison Janney Says Her Co-Star Once Demanded That She Put Neosporin on Her Lips Before Their Kiss Scene

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, Allison Janney says she once had a co-star who wouldn't kiss her until she applied ointment to her lips.

Allison Janney's lips are just fine as they are, thank you very much.

The Mom star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Friday, Jan. 22, where she revealed that a former co-star who she declined to identify had once offended her by asking her to apply an antibiotic ointment on her lips before their kissing scene. And if you're thinking this is perhaps understandable given that the ongoing pandemic has changed how Hollywood creates intimate moments, well, think again. 

"Even before COVID, I had a scene partner who I had to kiss with, and he was such a germaphobe, he would put Neosporin on his lips and ask me to put it on mine, too, before he would kiss me," the 61-year-old alum of The West Wing recalled.

Host Jimmy Kimmel was sincerely baffled by this revelation. "What!" he replied. "That doesn't do anything."

Allison explained that she wasn't sure how to respond to the co-star but that it didn't feel great to get the request.

"I didn't know [what it would do,] but I took it very personally, though," Allison continued. "I thought, What does he think I put in my mouth? I don't know. It kind of unnerved me, but people are germaphobes."

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Jimmy then picked up on this thread by naming one of Hollywood's well-known germaphobes. "By any chance, was this Howie Mandel?" he asked with a laugh.

"You might think so, but no, it was not Howie Mandel," the Oscar winner replied. "I will not say who it was." 

So, just as a quick refresher: lip balm? Fine to offer someone. Topical antibacterial cream used to treat wounds? Less fine. 

