Tiffany Trump Is Engaged to Boyfriend Michael Boulos

Tiffany Trump is starting a new chapter.

On Tuesday, Jan. 19, one day before her father Donald Trump is set to leave the White House, the 27-year-old University of Pennsylvania graduate announced to her 1.3 million Instagram followers that she's engaged to her boyfriend Michael Boulos.

"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!" Tiffany captioned a photo with Michael, in which she can be seen wearing a diamond ring. "Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!"

Michael also posted the same photo to his social media page, writing, "Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together."

It's been two years since Tiffany and Michael first made their romance Instagram official. In January 2019, Tiffany shared a picture of the couple posing in front of a Christmas Tree at the White House.