Ben Affleck Says Critics Were "So F--king Mean" to Jennifer Lopez During Their Relationship

Ben Affleck is "goin' in" on Jennifer Lopez's toughest critics.

It's been more than 15 years since the power couple, often referred to as "Bennifer," went their separate ways. But in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Ben looked back at their relationship that made more headlines than he ever imagined.

"There is always a story of the month," the 48-year-old actor explained on the Jan. 14 episode. "Me dating Jennifer Lopez happened to be that tabloid story at the time when that business grew exponentially. When they realized there's actually a 10 times bigger audience for our product than we are selling to."

As Ben described it, the tabloids and Internet "exploded" when he was dating Jennifer. As a result, the coverage was endless.

"At first it was an infatuation, what an interesting couple," he reflected. "And then there was a ton of resentment—ton of resentment against me, a ton of resentment against Jennifer."