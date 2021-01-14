Rebel WilsonMichael PhelpsKardashiansPhotosVideos

You Will Never Believe Who Was Just Unmasked As the Moth on The Masked Dancer

The Masked Dancer just unmasked its third dancer and the reveal shook us to our core.

The Masked DancerFox

It's not often that an unmasking leaves us with our jaw on the floor, but our jaw is on the floor.

Tonight's episode of The Masked Dancer ended with Miss Moth being eliminated, forcing her to take off her mask and reveal her dancing self to the world. After panelist guesses ranging from Karlie Kloss to Monica Lewinsky to Omarosa, it was Brian Austin Green who got it right on the money when he guessed Elizabeth Smart

Yep, that Elizabeth Smart—the woman who, at age 14, was kidnapped from her home in Salt Lake City in 2002. She was found nine months later and made headlines all over the world. Now, she's an activist, author and public speaker and runs the Elizabeth Smart Foundation, which aims to bring hope to victims of sexual assault. 

Her identity was not a total surprise since Brian managed to guess it, but it still was a pretty shocking moment.

Elizabeth is just the third dancer to be unmasked so far, joining Ice-T and Bill Nye as a former contestant. 

Tonight's episode also featured performances from the Sloth, Cotton Candy and the Zebra, all of whom get to move on to the Super Six. Keep up with all the dancers below!

Sloth

He's a fitness lover who worked hard to get to wherever he is today. He had a bad accident as a kid, and one clue suggests he was on Dancing With the Stars. The number 13 is also important. 

Cotton Candy

She's a perfectionist who loves an English-style breakfast, and has something to do with a wizard hat. She moved in with a new family as a kid and had trouble keeping up, and there's something about a clock with the numbers 12, 5, 6 and 9 replaced with L, E, F and I. Lip cupcakes are also important. 

Hammerhead

He's a shark who loves a burger and some alphabet soup that says "talk." He also loves a cup of "Joe." He became famous too quickly and realized he was unhappy, so now he's doing things that used to scare him. 

Tulip

Tulip loves the number 11 and was teased all the time growing up. She was in the glee club and the acrobatics club, and she's got some fancy green boots that she occasionally clicks together a la The Wizard of Oz

Cricket

Cricket's not a pro dancer but he loves to bet on himself. There are references to 90210, Punk'd and The Apprentice, and four aces are important. 

Zebra

He's been out of the limelight for a while, but he wears a medal with a "3" on it. The number 11 and the letters "OS" are important. Lots of boyband references and a dancing hot dog. The president knows his name and he has a book. 

Exotic Bird

Exotic Bird started competing when she was a teenager. She has a perfume line and a glittery gun. She felt attacked a lot. "Best by 07" is a clue. 

Miss Moth

Elizabeth Smart was revealed to be the Moth. Her clues included... She's in the spotlight even if she didn't want it. She used to be a regular moth and then was suddenly making headlines with the president. She had a traumatic experience that changed her life and she's a survivor who now has ties to the Capitol building. 

Ice Cube: Bill Nye

Ken Jeong called it: Bill Nye the Science Guy turned out to be the dancing Ice Cube. 

Disco Ball: Ice-T

Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T somehow had the time to dance on The Masked Dancer as the Disco Ball. Who knew?! 

The Masked Dancer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

