How the Batwoman Cast Reacted to Their New Star

Watch : "Batwoman" Cast Shares Their First Impression of Javicia Leslie

There's a new bat in town and she really loves plants.

Javicia Leslie takes over as the new Batwoman when the CW superhero drama returns this weekend, and it's not just Ryan Wilder who had to prove herself to Gotham. Javicia herself had a whole cast to get to know, and E! News got the cast to share their first impressions of each other—as well as the first impressions their characters had of their new Batwoman.

From the sound of it, Javicia made friends right away. Ryan? Not so much.

"I Facetimed with Javicia and we were both Facetimeing from our plants in LA," Nicole Kang shared. "I knew we were going to be friends."

Rachel Skarsten also bonded with Javicia over a love of plants.

"My first impression of Javicia actually preceded me meeting her in person," she said. "I think it was [Camrus Johnson] who told me she was really into plants, which made me think, 'This chick's cool.'"