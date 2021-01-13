Chrissy Teigen's Latest Tattoo Tribute to John Legend Is Her Most Daring Yet

Chrissy Teigen is proving that she and John Legend always have each other's backs.
The 35-year-old Lip Sync Battle co-host posted video to Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 12 of herself getting the title line from her husband's song "Ooh Laa" tattooed along her spine.
The artwork was done by Winter Stone and features the handwritten words "ooooh laaaa" running sideways down her back.
Chrissy's video includes John's reaction to the tattoo reveal as he exclaimed, "Oh, my god, it's cool!"
When the EGOT winner then asked his wife to recall the first time that she heard the romantic tune that is included on his Grammy-nominated 2020 album Bigger Love, she appeared to be stumped.
"I remember the first time I heard 'All of Me,' I remember the first time I heard, honestly, most of your songs," she said in the footage. "But not this one."
John coyly teased that the two were in the bedroom at the time, which didn't appear to ring any bells for his wife, so he added suggestively, "We had to test run it, make sure it worked. It worked. We actually played it on repeat the first time. ... It was a good conversation starter."
For his part, Winter Stone shared a photo to Instagram of the beautiful finished product and captioned it, "OOOOH LAAAA @chrissyteigen @johnlegend what a blessing to honor Chrissy with this ooh laa tattoo down her spine! John wrote this sexy song for her so naturally she should have it tattooed on her right?!!!"
This is not the first time that the tattoo artist has worked with the couple, who share 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles. In April 2019, Chrissy revealed the matching ink that she and her man had gotten at that time, with the model getting one that read, "John - Luna - Miles," and John's reading, "Chrissy - Luna - Miles."
Winter has also previously inked Chrissy with her kids and husband's dates of birth.