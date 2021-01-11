Ranking All of the Unforgettable Sex and the City Relationships, From Skipper to Mr. Big

Watch : "Sex and The City" Reboot Confirmed Without Kim Cattrall

And then we had a thought—maybe 2021 won't be so bad. After all, it's the year Sex and the City's return was finally confirmed.

After years of speculation over whether fans would ever see Carrie Bradshaw and co. again, HBO Max announced Sunday, Jan. 10 that a new chapter is heading our way in the form of a ten-episode, half-hour series titled And Just Like That...

Starring Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda), Kristin Davis (Charlotte) and sadly, but expectedly not Kim Cattrall (Samantha), the new Max Original series will still be based on Candace Bushnell's beloved book and Darren Star's resulting iconic series. As for what's in store for the ladies this time around—more than a decade after we last caught up with them in the 2010 movie sequel—strap on some Manolo Blahniks, pour yourself a cosmopolitan and get ready for Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte to navigate "the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," according to HBO Max.

Since production is not slated to begin in New York until late spring, it seems unlikely fans will be jumping back into the women's world in the Big Apple by the end of this year, but we can still relish in this much-needed good news. And, while the show promises friendship, a hallmark of the OG series, we couldn't help but wonder what "the even more complicated reality of life" in their 50s means for their equally famous relationships.