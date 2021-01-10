Kim & KanyeBachelor NationTaylor SwiftKardashianPhotosVideos

Kylie Jenner Is a Vision in White on Her Last Day of Filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Kylie Jenner shared the cozy, yet chic outfit she picked out to close out a monumental day on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Take a look at her glamorous ensemble below.

By Alyssa Morin Jan 10, 2021 12:39 AMTags
Kim KardashianKeeping Up With The KardashiansKardashian NewsKardashiansKylie Jenner
Watch: Inside Kim Kardashian's Last Day of Filming "KUWTK"

It's almost the end of an era! (Insert crying emojis.)

Kylie Jenner is making sure to leave a fashionable mark on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The 23-year-old star showed off her latest ensemble, which also happens to be something she wore on her last day of filming the E! reality TV series.

To close out the monumental occasion, the Kylie Cosmetics founder donned a head-to-toe white outfit that looked both cozy and ultra-chic. 

Kylie wore an off-white Zeynep Arçay trench coat that she paired with a matching soft knit corset top and bell-bottom pants. She completed her fashionable 'fit with beige heeled mules, a dainty box-shaped handbag and diamond-studded drop earrings.

"last day of filming," she simply captioned her Instagram post on Saturday, Jan. 9.

The beauty mogul isn't the only Kardashian-Jenner to share behind-the-scenes footage of her final KUWTK moments. Just yesterday, Kim Kardashian shared an exclusive clip with E! News that captured her emotional day.

photos
Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Last Day Filming

"We just finished filming forever, like ever, ever. We're done, we're never filming again—isn't that so crazy," the SKIMS founder expressed, sharing that she and the crew were celebrating with some refreshments. "So we're having a drink with the crew in my backyard, hanging out... Cheers to—I don't know: 15 years, 20 seasons of craziness and lots of love."

Last September, the family announced they were saying goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians for good.

"We've decided as a family to end this very special journey," they said in a statement at the time. "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

Of course, they aren't closing out this chapter just yet. Their final season of KUWTK will debut sometime in 2021. Until then, take a look at Kylie's latest outfit and relive some of her greatest fashion moments below.

Instagram
White Hot

The beauty mogul closes a major chapter on Keeping Up With the Kardashians... and of course, she's looking fabulous as ever. "last day of filming," she shares on Instagram.

Instagram
Vision in White

From the corset top to the bell bottoms, this is a head-turning ensemble.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Happy 2021

Kylie poses in her first Instagram photo shoot of 2021.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Red Hot

In January 2021, Kylie showcases her dyed red hair, which she debuted a month earlier.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
2020 Oscars After-Party

Kylie wore a sparkling Ralph & Russo strapless gown to the Vanity Fair post-Oscars party.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Grammys 2019

The reality star wore a blush Balmain jumpsuit to the show.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Christmas 2019

Kylie rocked this green look at the Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas party in 2019.

SPW / SplashNews.com
Light as a Feather

The reality star wore a white, ruched Magda Butrym tefe off-the-shoulder mini dress with turkey and ostrich feathers, which retails for $2,120, on a night out with bestie Jordyn Woods in December 2018.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Met Magic

Kylie perfects edgy glam wearing Alexander Wang at the 2018 Met Gala.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Feminine Frills

The makeup mogul stuns in a sheer, beaded Atelier Versace number at the 2017 Met Gala.

Denise Truscello/WireImage
Mini Dress Maven

The reality star wows in a form-fitting mini at the Sugar Factory grand opening in Las Vegas.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Pop of Plaid

Kylie channels her edgier side with a plaid bomber jacket and studded heels. 

All Access / AKM-GSI
Orange You Glad...

Orange is a hard color to pull off, but Kylie does it flawlessly in this sexy slit dress with simple heels and simple styling.

LA Photo Lab / Splash News
Beige Beauty

Wow! Kylie pairs her beige bodysuit with a bright blue Balmain skirt and matching Birkin bag. We're loving the color combo!

Splash News
Pretty in Pink

Kylie looks like a delicious piece of cotton candy at a Sugar Factory opening in Florida.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
Lacy Lady

Kylie attends New York Fashion Week in a skin-baring lace gown that turns up the sex factor.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Image
Latticework

Kylie stuns in a mesh Balmain dress.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for H&M
Balmain Nation

The teen star pairs her embellished Balmain x H&M dress with thigh-hight black boots.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Family Ties

Kylie flaunts her hot body in this figure-hugging Bossa look.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Hot Off the Runway

In Balmain

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Molten

Kylie continues to show her love of Balmain at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

Andrew Parsons/i-Images/ZUMA Wire
Sheer Genius

Kylie looks ethereal in a white sheer two-piece set that shows off her midriff and long legs.

Seth Browarnik / WorldRedEye.com
Take the Plunge

Va-va-voom! Kylie flaunts major cleavage in this boob-baring, long-sleeved dress.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
A-Plus

Kylie shows lots of skin in this burgundy Alexandre Vauthier gown with a thigh-high slit.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living
Fit Like a Glove

Kylie flaunts her curves in a skintight Mistress Rocks bandage dress.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Golden Goddess

Kylie turns heads in a shimmering gold Shady Zeineldine gown at the 2015 ESPY Awards.

George Pimentel/WireImage
Sister Act

Kylie's orange Nicholas Jebran dress compliments her sister's embellished gown perfectly.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Creme de la Crop Top

In a white and cream ensemble

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Elegant Arrival

In a high-waisted slit black skirt paired with a simple white crop top

PacificCoastNews.com
Flower Child

In a bodycon mini

photos
View More Photos From Kylie Jenner's Best Looks

Trending Stories

1

Kate Hudson Says She Hopes to "Connect" with Her Estranged Dad's Kids

2

15 Downton Abbey Secrets Revealed

3

Jessica White Accuses Nick Cannon of Hiding Brittany Bell's Pregnancy

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Kate Hudson Says She Hopes to "Connect" with Her Estranged Dad's Kids

2

15 Downton Abbey Secrets Revealed

3

Jessica White Accuses Nick Cannon of Hiding Brittany Bell's Pregnancy

4

Breaking Down Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett & Sabrina Carpenter Drama

5

Jason Sudeikis Is "Heartbroken" Over Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

Latest News

Kylie Jenner Wears All-White on Her Last Day of Filming KUWTK

Kate Hudson Says She Hopes to "Connect" with Her Estranged Dad's Kids

Nina Dobrev Has a Birthday ''Redo'' as BF Shaun White Shares Cute Pics

Jordan Wiseley Disputes Ex Tori Deal's Claims About Their Break Up

Sharna Burgess Responds to Questions About Brian Austin Green Romance

Zac Efron & Vanessa Valladares' Relationship Heats Up With Rare Outing

Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page Reacts to Those James Bond Rumors