Kylie Jenner Is a Vision in White on Her Last Day of Filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians

It's almost the end of an era! (Insert crying emojis.)

Kylie Jenner is making sure to leave a fashionable mark on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The 23-year-old star showed off her latest ensemble, which also happens to be something she wore on her last day of filming the E! reality TV series.

To close out the monumental occasion, the Kylie Cosmetics founder donned a head-to-toe white outfit that looked both cozy and ultra-chic.

Kylie wore an off-white Zeynep Arçay trench coat that she paired with a matching soft knit corset top and bell-bottom pants. She completed her fashionable 'fit with beige heeled mules, a dainty box-shaped handbag and diamond-studded drop earrings.

"last day of filming," she simply captioned her Instagram post on Saturday, Jan. 9.

The beauty mogul isn't the only Kardashian-Jenner to share behind-the-scenes footage of her final KUWTK moments. Just yesterday, Kim Kardashian shared an exclusive clip with E! News that captured her emotional day.