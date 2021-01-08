Real Housewives' Erika Jayne Is Ready to Date Again After Tom Girardi Breakup

Watch : Erika Jayne Believes Tom Girardi Was Unfaithful Before Their Split

Erika Jayne is ready to get back in the dating game following her split from her husband Tom Girardi.

The 49-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star filed for divorce from the 81-year-old in November after 21 years of marriage, E! News exclusively revealed. The following month, Girardi was sued for allegedly embezzling funds from several families whose loved ones died in a 2018 Boeing 737 plane crash. Jayne is also named in the lawsuit, as the plaintiffs allege in the filing that her ex embezzled the money "in order to continue funding his and Erika's lavish Beverly Hills lifestyles."

Despite the turmoil, Jayne is walking into 2021 with her head held high. "She's sad about the marriage and in shock and disbelief over Tom's legal issues. But she wants to put it behind her," a source told E! News. "She is single and ready to date again."

And she wants potential suitors to know. Taking to Instagram Jan. 7, she shared a photo of herself modeling high heels and fishnet stockings, writing, "Thinking of making this my online dating profile pic. Thoughts??"