Erika Jayne Believes Tom Girardi Was Unfaithful Before Filing for Divorce

Erika Jayne's divorce continues to take headlines outside of 90210.
Less than two months after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced she was ending her marriage to Tom Girardi, new details have emerged that could explain why the couple split.
"The reason Erika filed for divorce was infidelity," a source close to the Bravo star told E! News. "There has been more than one woman."
According to the source, Tom was publicly caught several years ago while out to dinner with someone else. Erika tried to move past it and work things out. But ultimately, the marriage didn't improve.
"His cheating continued," the source alleged. "And she came to the conclusion she needed to end the marriage." E! News has reached out to Tom's team for comment and has not heard back.
Back on Nov. 3, Erika, revealed her decision to break up with her husband after 21 years of marriage.
"After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," the reality star told E! News. "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together."
"It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved," she continued. "I request others give us that privacy as well."
According to court documents obtained by E! News, the 49 year old cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split. In response to the divorce, Tom requested in legal documents to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to Erika. The 81-year-old attorney also asked that his estranged wife pay for his attorney fees.
In the middle of the divorce, Tom and Erika faced another legal situation when they were sued for fraud and embezzlement. Neither have yet to comment on the suit.
In a recent hearing, however, Tom's lawyer suggested that because of age, his client may have issues regarding "his mental competence." The lawyer expressed hopes that a mental health professional could provide more insight.
Through it all, Erika has been filming a new season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As of now, it's too soon to know how much of her personal drama will make it on the show.
"She's sad but trying to keep her spirits up," a source previously shared with E! News. "Most of her castmates have been very supportive, which she appreciates."
