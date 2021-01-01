Kim Kardashian Jokes Son Saint West “Still Looks Cute” After He Cuts His Hair

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kanye Focus on Kids As They Spend Time Apart

Saint West is heading into 2021 with a brand new 'do!

The 5-year-old son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decided to give himself a New Year's haircut and chopped off some of his own hair on Thursday, Dec. 31, much to his mom's chagrin.

On her Instagram Story, Kim shared some smiling photos of Saint with his new hairstyle and joked that he "still looks cute tho." One pic showed a lock of his curly hair next to the pair of red kid's scissors that did the deed.

Saint celebrated his 5th birthday earlier this month at the Alpine Estate in Lake Tahoe during a Kardashian family vacay. In his honor, the SKIMS founder wished her "baby" a happy bday, saying, "One of my life's soul mates. Every year I interview my kids and ask them the same exact questions about life. Saint- I can't wait to see how you've grown and how you answers [sic] these questions as a 5 year old and show them to you when you're big."